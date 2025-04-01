Lifestyle
Engage in deep breathing or meditation to anchor yourself in the present moment.
Journaling your thoughts can help organize your mind and bring clarity to your emotions.
Step away from your usual environment to recharge and gain a fresh perspective.
Share your feelings with a trusted friend or mentor for valuable support and guidance.
Physical activity like walking or yoga helps release stress and improve mental clarity.
