Kho Kho World Cup 2025 EXCLUSIVE: Coach Ashwani Kumar Sharma on how 'Wazir' will be game-changer (WATCH)

The highly anticipated Kho Kho World Cup 2025 is set to make history as the inaugural tournament, scheduled to take place from January 13 to 19 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. Featuring talent from 39 countries, the event promises to elevate one of India's most cherished traditional sports onto the global stage.

In an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable's Heena Sharma, Ashwani Kumar Sharma, the Head Coach of the Indian Men's Kho Kho Team, discussed the innovative Wazir concept, which is set to introduce exciting changes to the game and engage fans in ways never seen before. Sharma emphasized the need for evolving Kho Kho to reach new heights and expressed his excitement as the World Cup approaches.

"The sport has come a long way. We never imagined that Kho Kho would reach this level. I am incredibly grateful to the federation for giving me the responsibility of coaching the Indian men's team," Sharma said. "It's my responsibility to take this team to the international level, and I am confident we can win the World Cup."

The Indian team, which has been carefully selected for its balance and strength, is confident in their ability to perform well on the world stage. "We are not under pressure. The selectors have picked a balanced team, and I am confident they will make the country proud," he added.

Sharma also took the opportunity to explain the Wazir concept, which promises to add an extra layer of excitement to the World Cup by introducing new rules and strategies that will make the game more dynamic and captivating for players and fans alike.

The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will feature both men’s and women’s tournaments, with the event attracting teams from around the globe. The tournament kicks off on January 13 with a men’s match between India and Nepal, followed by India’s women’s team facing South Korea on January 14. A total of 39 teams will participate, including countries like South Africa, Germany, Australia, and the USA, showcasing Kho Kho’s growing international presence.

In the men's competition, 20 teams will compete in four groups, with India placed in Group A alongside Nepal, Peru, Brazil, and Bhutan. The league stage will run until January 16, with playoffs beginning on January 17 and the final scheduled for January 19. The women’s competition, featuring 19 teams, will also be divided into four groups, with India grouped with Iran, Malaysia, and South Korea. The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will advance to the quarterfinals.

