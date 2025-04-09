What cost Real Madrid the UCL clash against Arsenal? The miscalculated gamble revealed

Read Full Article

Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League hopes took a massive blow on Tuesday night as they succumbed to a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Arsenal in the quarterfinals. While the performance from Los Blancos was widely criticised for lacking intensity, structure, and conviction, much of the post-match scrutiny has focused on one controversial decision by head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

A Questionable Call at Left-Back

The Italian tactician’s choice to start David Alaba at left-back raised several eyebrows, especially with the likes of Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia available on the bench. Alaba, playing his first game since December and having managed just 414 minutes all season, looked woefully off the pace and was tormented all night by Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

Saka and Odegaard Exploit the Weak Link

Saka, combining with Martin Odegaard, ran riot on the right flank, exploiting Alaba’s lack of match fitness and mobility. The Austrian defender’s struggles were evident early on, yet Ancelotti stuck with his initial setup, choosing not to substitute the veteran or reshuffle the backline. Instead, midfielders Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga were tasked with covering for the faltering full-back — a move that only stretched Real Madrid’s midfield thinner.

Costly Free-Kick Opens the Floodgates

Alaba’s nightmare evening culminated in conceding a crucial free-kick just outside the box, which Arsenal converted to open the scoring. From that moment, the floodgates opened, and Real Madrid failed to mount any meaningful response.

Experience Over Fitness — A Miscalculation?

The decision to field Alaba, reportedly made on the basis of his experience in big games, now appears deeply flawed. While once one of the world’s premier left-backs, the 31-year-old’s recent injury woes and declining physical sharpness were plain to see — a reality Ancelotti seemingly failed to account for.

Pressure Mounts Ahead of Second Leg

With the second leg looming and the pressure mounting, the spotlight remains firmly on the Real Madrid manager as he attempts to inspire a turnaround and salvage their European campaign.

