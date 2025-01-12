In an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable's Heena Sharma, Dr. Munni Joon, the Head Coach of the Indian Women's Kho Kho Team, shared her insights into this transformative journey.

The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 is set to mark a historic milestone in the journey of one of India's most cherished traditional sports. Scheduled to take place from January 13 to 19 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, this inaugural event will feature talent from across the globe, further cementing Kho Kho's transition from a local pastime to an internationally recognized sport.

In an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable's Heena Sharma, Dr. Munni Joon, the Head Coach of the Indian Women's Kho Kho Team, shared her insights into this transformative journey. For Dr. Joon, the World Cup represents not just a competition but the culmination of years of dedication and hard work by players, coaches, and administrators.

"To be honest, my happiness has no bounds. We played Kho Kho amidst the mud and never had such kind of facilities. It is said that only if one dreams will their dreams turn to reality. I never dreamt about Kho Kho being played at such a level," Dr Joon said.

The tournament will kick off with an exciting match between India and Nepal in the men's category on January 13, setting the tone for what promises to be an electrifying event. In the women's segment, the Indian team will begin its campaign against South Korea on January 14. The World Cup will see participation from 39 teams—20 in the men's category and 19 in the women's—showcasing the growing global appeal of Kho Kho.

The men’s competition features 20 teams divided into four groups, with India in Group A alongside Nepal, Peru, Brazil, and Bhutan. The league stage will run until January 16, with playoffs beginning on January 17 and the final scheduled for January 19. Similarly, the women’s tournament comprises 19 teams split into four groups, with India grouped with Iran, Malaysia, and South Korea in Group A. The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will advance to the quarterfinals.

With participation from countries like South Africa, Germany, Australia, and the USA, the World Cup highlights the sport's growing international presence. The introduction of the indigenously developed Bhartiya Docking System, which will be instrumental in advancing India’s space ambitions, reflects a similar spirit of innovation and progress.

With the Indian teams ready to shine and the world watching, the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 promises to be a defining moment for the sport and a celebration of its incredible journey from local fields to the global arena.

