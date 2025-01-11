Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Exclusive: Indian captain Pratik Waikar shares excitement ahead of event (WATCH)

Pratik Waikar-led Indian men's team will kick off their quest for the Kho Kho World Cup triumph against Nepal in the tournament opener on January 13, Monday.

Indian Kho Kho player Pratik Waikar couldn’t contain his happiness after he was named as the captain of the men’s team in the upcoming Kho Kho World Cup 2025, scheduled to take place from January 13 to 19 at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.

This is the inaugural edition of the tournament that will be hosted by India. Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) announced the squads for men’s and women’s categories. During the announcement, KKFI chief Sudhanshu Mittal named the captains’ of the teams, with Pratik leading the men’s team and Priyanka Ingle being named the skipper of the women's team.

Speaking about being appointed as the captain of the Indian men’s team, Pratik Waikar expressed immense happiness, sharing that he had goosebumps when his name was announced. He added that he and his family had been waiting for this moment for a very long time.

“I feel very happy. I have been really working hard over the last 24 years. Today, it has borne the fruit of my hard work as I didn't stop playing Kho Kho and wanted to make myself proud. My family was waiting for a long time for this moment. Being named the captain is a huge honour and a big platform for me to lead India. When sir announced my name as the captain, I got goosebumps as it was a long-awaited moment.” Waikar told Asianet Newsable in an exclusive interview.

The 32-year-old further said that as of now, there is no bigger stage than the Kho Kho World Cup to lead India and make the country proud.

“It has given me international fame but above that, I got an opportunity to play for India in the Kho Kho World Cup. Currently, there is no bigger stage than this tournament. The Olympics is there, but now there is no bigger stage than the Kho Kho World Cup to make our country proud. The tournament has given me excitement and the family was waiting for a long time for the squad announcement.” he added.

Pratik Waikar has been donning the Indian jersey since 2016 and has played 9 matches for the national team. He was part of the Indian team that won Asian Kho Kho Championship twice in 2016 and 2023, captaining the side in the latter edition of the tournament.

Talking about the captaincy, Pratik said that leading the team is a huge responsibility as the team will enter the tournament carrying expectations and hopes of the people of India. He added that the captaincy pressure is not new for him as he led India in the past and Maharashtra at national level.

“The responsibility of the captain is huge as we are going to represent 150 crore people of India and I was hoping that Kho Kho World Cup happen this year. Everybody wants us to win the World Cup for the nation and for that, there is a responsibility.” The Indian captain said.

“However, this is not new for me as I had handled the team in pressure situations in the past in nationals and league. I have been playing Kho Kho since I was a kid and I'm the only player from Maharashtra who captained the state team in U-14, U-18 and senior categories. We won gold medals in all categories.” he added.

India have been clubbed in group A alongside Nepal, Peru, Brazil, and Bhutan. Pratik Waikar-led side will kick off their quest for the Kho Kho World Cup triumph against Nepal in the tournament opener on January 13, Monday.

