Kerala Blasters' Pritam Kotal credits ISL for fostering fearlessness and forming a resilient Indian team

The Indian football scene is poised for a groundbreaking journey, with significant tournaments like the Asian Games and the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in China looming on the horizon for the national team. In the latter event, India finds itself grouped with formidable opponents such as Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria in the group stage.

Pritam Kotal, a defensive pillar and a prominent figure in the current setup, holds a commendable track record with 52 appearances for the Blue Tigers. He also led Mohun Bagan Super Giant to victory in the ISL last season. According to Kotal, the Indian Super League has instilled a remarkable fearlessness within Indian players. He believes that the exposure gained by young talents, through interaction with international counterparts, has refined their ability to execute an energetic style of play for the national team.

Kotal notes a significant shift in player mindsets and training quality. He highlights the players' newfound knowledge of adapting their tactics based on the opponent they face. In the ISL, Kotal and his teammates approach matches against foreign players without fear, which represents a recent shift in attitude and approach.

“See now, the mindset of the players has changed a lot. The quality of the training has changed, and even the players now know what they are supposed to do according to who they are playing against. And for me, whenever we play in the ISL, whichever foreigner is there in front of us, we play without fear. This is a new development that whoever is in front of us, we will compete,” Kotal claimed in a recent episode of ‘In the Stands’.

Kotal also emphasizes the influence of coaches within the ISL. He acknowledges how coaches boost players' confidence and encourage them to focus on the game's fundamental aspects. This change has been in progress since 2015, when preparations began for the Asian Cup qualifiers. The transformation is evident in India's playing style and performance, both as a national team and at an individual player level.

“And there is also the influence of coaches. How the coaches give confidence to a player – build up, pass – whatever will happen, we will deal with it. But it’s important to play how we want to. So this is a change since 2015 when we started the Asian Cup qualifiers for the first time. The process started then, and now you will see the way we are playing. This is good for the national team, and good for the individual players as well,” Kotal added.

Having enjoyed a successful stint with the Mariners, Kotal recently secured a high-profile transfer to Kerala Blasters FC for the upcoming season. Leaving Kolkata after years of play, Kotal embraces the opportunity for fresh challenges and a new environment in Kochi. Despite leaving a successful chapter behind, Kotal looks forward to the prospects that lie ahead in his football journey.

“Last season was difficult for us but despite that we became champions. This was the first time I won the trophy as a captain and doing that whilst wearing the Mohun Bagan shirt was a big achievement for me. But suddenly, there was a movement (in the transfer market). At that time, my only thought was – this is a new challenge for me. Because I had played in Kolkata for many years now. Let’s try new things, new challenges, and a new atmosphere! The club supported me a lot. So it was fine, a mutual decision. And I am feeling good being here. Let’s see what lies ahead of us,” Kotal said.

While Kotal boasts an impressive football career, including numerous titles and honors, he acknowledges that the upcoming AFC Asian Cup poses a unique challenge for the national team. Despite past achievements, Kotal and his teammates are prepared to leave no stone unturned in their efforts on the field. Facing formidable opponents like Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria, Kotal assures fans that the Indian team will confront each match with confidence and determination.

Kotal concludes with a strong message to the fans, urging their unwavering support for the Indian team. Regardless of the opponent, whether it's Australia, Uzbekistan, or Syria, Kotal asserts that the team will stand its ground and fight with unwavering determination. With upcoming events like the King's Cup, Merdeka Cup, and friendlies, Kotal calls upon fans to stand by the team, reaffirming their commitment to putting forth their best effort on the field.

“As players, we are confident that we will do something different this year. And we will try to do that both individually, and as a team as well as when we start the camps. We will have the King’s Cup, Merdeka Cup, and a few friendlies. So I just want to tell the fans to stick with us. Support the Indian team. Whoever we play, we will not be intimidated. We will go face to face and fight. Be it Australia, Uzbekistan, or Syria. This, I am telling you today,” Kotal explained.