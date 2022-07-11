Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Juventus confirms signing Paul Pogba on free transfer; netizens enthusiastic

    Paul Pogba has returned to Juventus on a free transfer. He had moved to Manchester United from Juventus in 2016 before returning after six years.

    Turin, First Published Jul 11, 2022, 3:38 PM IST

    French midfielder Paul Pogba is back to his old club, as he has been signed by Italian giants Juventus on a free transfer. Pogba last played for English giants Manchester United, having joined the club in 2016 under then-head coach Jose Mourinho, having moved from the Old Lady for a then-record transfer fee of €110 million. However, he had an average stint with the Red Devils, scoring 39 goals in 226 matches across tournaments, besides winning a couple of titles. As for Juventus, he has scored 34 in 178, winning eight trophies, including four Serie A titles.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    “When we say goodbye after an intense adventure shared, there is always a glimmer of hope that we will see each other again, sooner or later. With Paul, that is exactly what has happened. Although we parted ways, we never really forgot about each other, and there is something ancestral in the call that after a thousand adventures eventually leads you back home,” said Juventus in a statement.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    ALSO READ: Juventus fans go berserk after Aaron Ramsey mistakenly signs fans-made 'contract termination'

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    “Paul is back in Turin. He left as a boy and returns as a man and a champion, but there is one thing that has not changed - the desire to write unforgettable pages of club history together once more. Pogba is back, and we couldn’t be happier,” concluded the statement from Juventus.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Pogba happens to be Juventus’s second significant signing for the upcoming 2022-23 season. It had already roped in Argentine striker Angel Di Maria on a free transfer too, who left French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer. The Old Lady finished fourth in Serie A this season under Massimiliano Allegri, and Pogba-Di Maria will have huge responsibilities on their shoulders to turn around the fortunes of the club.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2022, 3:37 PM IST
