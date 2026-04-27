Rajasthan Royals' young star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a light-hearted prank on two young fans, hilariously demanding INR 100 for a selfie before revealing it was a joke. The wholesome moment went viral, highlighting the 15-year-old's playful nature off the field, which complements his explosive batting and rising popularity in the IPL.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) star batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pulled off a hilarious prank on two young fans who wanted to click a picture with him before the team’s departure to Chandigarh from Jaipur for the IPL 2026 clash against the Punjab Kings, which will take place on Tuesday, April 28.

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Vaibhav has become more than a young batting sensation, emerging as a fan favourite whose growing popularity is evident from the crowds he attracts and the excitement among young supporters eager to interact with him. Recently, the 15-year-old once again stole the spotlight with a record 36-ball century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fearless strokeplay and aggressive batting approach have made him one of the most exciting talents not only in the IPL but also in world cricket, with many already tipping him as a future star for Team India.

Also Read: IPL 2026: RR Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Credits Criticism After 36-Ball Century vs SRH

Sooryavanshi’s Prank Goes Viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might be dominating on the field with his explosive batting, but he also showed his playful side off it with a light-hearted prank on two young fans that quickly went viral on social media.

In a video posted by Rajasthan Royals on its X handle (formerly Twitter), the two young fans can be seen approaching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for a selfie at the Jaipur International Airport. The young batter hilariously told them that he would charge INR 100 per photo, which left the two kids momentarily confused, as one of them offered INR 200 for two pictures.

However, Sooryavanshi quickly revealed it was just a prank, shared a laugh with the kids, and happily posed for pictures with them, turning the moment into a wholesome fan interaction.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s popularity continues to soar with each passing match in the ongoing IPL season, as the young RR star not only impresses with his performances on the field but also wins hearts off it through such engaging and relatable interactions with fans.

Ever since his record-breaking 101 off 38 balls in the IPL 2025 clash against the Gujarat Titans, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been on the rise, consistently delivering impactful performances and establishing himself as one of the brightest young prospects in Indian cricket.

‘Vaibhav's Fans Are Even Smaller Than Him’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s hilarious prank on two young fans sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising the youngster’s playful nature and humility, while some joked that even his fans are younger than him.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted with a mix of humour and admiration, with many calling the moment ‘wholesome’ and praising Sooryavanshi’s playful personality, while others joked about him being a kid with even younger fans, and some cheekily dubbed him a ‘businessman’ for the prank.

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With a century, two fifties, and 3 30+ scores, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the second leading run-getter of the IPL 2026, amassing 357 runs at an average of 44.62 and a strike rate of 234.86 in 8 matches.

Out of the total runs, Sooryavanshi scored 316 runs through 32 sixes and 31 fours, meaning over 88% of his runs have come in boundaries, underlining his ultra-aggressive approach with the bat. In his IPL career, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has aggregated 609 runs, including 2 centuries and 3 fifties, at an average of 40.60 and a strike rate of 222.26 in 15 matches.

Also Read: IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s Return Hits Major Roadblock After Fresh Injury Setback, Deepens CSK Concerns