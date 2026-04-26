Rajasthan Royals’ 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 103 off 37 balls, the fastest century of IPL 2026, against SRH. Despite his heroics, RR lost as SRH chased 229. Ishan Kishan later admitted his knock posed a serious threat to his team.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur with a breathtaking fastest century of the IPL 2026 during the clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, April 25.

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Sooryavanshi played a scintillating knock of 103 off 37 balls, including 12 sixes and 5 fours, at an impressive strike rate of 278.38 to help the RR post a solid total of 228/6. His 36-ball century is the third-fastest in IPL history and the quickest in the ongoing season. However, the 15-year-old’s effort eventually went in vain as SRH chased down the 229-run target in 18.3 overs.

Brilliant fifties by Ishan Kishan (74) and Abhishek Sharma (57), along with valuable contributions from Nitish Kumar Reddy (36) and Heinrich Klaasen (29), powered Hyderabad to their fourth consecutive win of the season.

Also Read: Ishan Kishan on his India comeback: 'Only runs could get me back'

Ishan Admits Sooryavanshi was SRH’s Threat

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fearless strokeplay and blistering approach kept the SRH bowlers under immense pressure, with the young batter threatening to take the game away from the visitors. SRH batter Ishan Kishan admitted that the teen sensation was posing a serious threat to Hyderabad.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Ishan stated that the team was wary of the damage Sooryavanshi could’ve caused if he had stayed at the crease for a few more overs, adding that his wicket turned out to be the crucial moment in the game, as the Royals could have easily crossed the 250-run mark otherwise.

“I was just telling him about the madness with which he is batting and how he is hitting. Sometimes, you are even scared thinking about what the scorecard could have looked like if he had stayed for a few more overs,” Ishan Kishan said.

“So, it was important for us to get his wicket. It was 228; it could have easily been 258," he added.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dismissed at 170/3, which means the young batter had scored 103 of the team’s runs, accounting for over 60% of Rajasthan Royals’ total at that stage. Following his dismissal, the RR could add only 58 runs to finish at 228/6, highlighting the impact of his wicket on the team’s scoring momentum.

‘I Know All Your Secrets’

Ishan Kishan revealed his conversation with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following the SRH’s victory over the RR, urging him to ‘go a little easy’ when playing against his side. The wicketkeeper-batter remarked in a light-hearted manner, adding that he knows all his ‘secrets and inside stories.’

“Cricket is all about comebacks. We got him out and made a little comeback there,” the SRH star said.

“That’s what I told him, ‘When I am playing against you, please go a little easy on my team. I know all your secrets and inside stories,” he added.

With a century, two fifties, and three 30+ scores, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the second-leading run-getter of the IPL 2026, amassing 357 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 234.86 and an average of 44.62 in 8 matches.

Out of the total runs, Sooryavanshi scored 316 runs through 32 sixes and 31 fours, meaning over 88% of his runs have come in boundaries, underlining his ultra-aggressive approach with the bat.

Also Read: 'Very special player': RR coach on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's injury