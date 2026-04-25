Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a 36-ball century for Rajasthan Royals, the third-fastest in IPL history, while Punjab Kings stunned Delhi Capitals with a record run-chase, rewriting the league’s history books.

Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi lit up the tournament with a blistering 103 off just 37 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His 36-ball century is now the third-fastest in IPL history.

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Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s innings featured 12 towering sixes and five boundaries, dismantling SRH’s bowling attack. He found strong support from Dhruv Jurel, who contributed 51 off 35 balls. Together, they stitched a 112-run stand off 62 balls for the second wicket, ensuring Royals maintained momentum after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s early dismissal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins had opted to bowl first, but his decision quickly backfired. Shakib Hussain endured a torrid spell, conceding 62 runs in four overs, while Cummins himself was the only bowler to keep things tight, finishing with 1 for 27. Donovan Ferreira added late fireworks for Rajasthan with 33 off 16 balls, pushing the total beyond 220.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s explosive knock drew widespread reactions from fans, many hailing him as the next big star of the league. Social media buzzed with praise, with supporters declaring “He is here to rule” after witnessing his fearless batting display.

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