IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB: Virat Kohli fan invades pitch and falls at his feet during opening match (WATCH)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli’s fan breached the security and invaded the pitch to meet him during the IPL 2025 opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22.

The incident took place in the 13th over of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s 175-run chase when Virat Kohli hit a four on the fifth ball off Harshit Rana’s delivery in the 13th over. As soon as Kohli completed his fifty, a fan suddenly invaded the pitch, ran towards the star batter and fell at his feet. The fan gave a hug to Virat Kohli, who was kind enough to acknowledge the fan’s admiration, as he hugged him back.

Thereafter, the pitch invader was intervened by the umpire when he hugged Kohli before the security officials immediately went to the ground to escort him off the field. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Talking about the match, Kolkata Knight Riders were restricted to 174/6 after being asked to bat first by Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane led the team batting with a brilliant innings of 56 off 31 balls, including six fours and four sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 180.65. Also, Rahane formed a crucial 105–run partnership for the second wicket with Sunil Narine, who scored 44 off 26 balls, after an early wicket of Quinton de Kock.

Apart from Rahane and Sunil Narine, young middle-order batter Angrkish Raghuvanshi too chipped in with an innings of 30 off 22 balls to help KKR put a respectable total on the board despite collapse in their batting after Ajinkya Rahane’s wicket.

For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Krunal Pandya led the bowling attack as he registered figures of 3/29 at an economy rate of 7.20. Josh Hazlewood picked two wickets while conceding just 22 runs at an economy rate of 5.50 in four overs. Apart from Krunal and Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, and Suyash Sharma too contributed to RCB’s bowling by taking a wicket each.

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt’s fifties power RCB to 7-wicket in season opener

Royal Challengers Bengaluru kicked off their campaign in style with a seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. With a target of 175, RCB chased it down 16.2 overs.

Opener Phil Salt gave the visitors a flying start to their run-chase and played a brilliant knock of 56 off 31 balls. After Salt’s dismissal, Virat Kohli led the team’s batting with an unbeaten innings of 59 off 36 balls. The opening pair formed a 95-run partnership, laying a strong foundation for RCB’s successful run-chase. Virat Kohli formed a 44-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Rajat Patidar, who scored a quickfire 34 off 16 balls.

Liam Livingstone provided finishing touches to the RCB’s run-chase with an unbeaten quickfire innings of 15 off 5 balls. When Royal Challengers Bengaluru required 8 runs off 6 balls to win the match, Livingstone slammed a six and four on the first two deliveries of the 17th over off Spencer Johnson to take the team over the line.

For Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunil Narine led the bowling attack as he picked a wicket while conceding just 27 runs at an economy rate of 6.80 in four years. Apart from Narine, Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy too picked a wicket each.

