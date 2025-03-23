IPL 2025, CSK vs MI: Suryakumar weighs in absence of Hardik and Bumrah in Mumbai Indians' opening match

Read Full Article

Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav backed the squad's depth to make up for Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah's absence in the clash of behemoths in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

MI will begin its IPL 2025 campaign with some issues that have pushed Suryakumar into the spotlight. Labelled as IPL's 'El Clasico,' MI will step into the Chepauk without Bumrah and Pandya in its playing XI.

Hardik received a one-match ban after the team's last encounter in IPL 2024 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for maintaining a slow over-rate, which has ruled him out of the clash of the heavyweights.

Meanwhile, Bumrah is on the sidelines, recovering from a back injury he sustained in Australia during the fifth BGT Test in Sydney.

Suryakumar expressed confidence in the MI's squad depth

Despite the absence of its vital cogs, Suryakumar has exuded confidence in the squad's depth and advocated for the players who will come in to bear the responsibility on their shoulders.

"But yeah it is difficult to fill the shoes of such amazing players. It is a part of the game and the show must go on. There are boys who can take up the responsibility and are very keen to take the field tomorrow. So replacing him with someone is a difficult task. But we have guys who can take up the responsibility," Suryakumar told reporters on the eve of their clash against CSK.

Suryakumar on facing CSK spin threat

During last year's mega auction, CSK broke the bank while going after spinners and all-rounders who can tweak the ball. With the hosts likely to take a spin-laden approach, Suryakumar had a hilarious take on dealing with the spin threat.

"Only sixes. Jokes apart, they have some experience also on their side. The good bowlers who have played for this franchise before and have been playing for the franchise for a really long time. But in this format, whatever comes your way, you have to be yourself. Just enjoy and take one ball at a time," he said.

While MI have had their woes, Suryakumar has had his own struggles with the bat. Since the beginning of the year, the dynamic batter could only muster up 28 runs at a meagre average of 5.60.

Suryakumar Yadav on his form

When quizzed about his ongoing struggle, Suryakumar subtly reminded his exploits in the last season of the cash-rich league, when he garnered 345 runs in 11 innings, including a century and three fifties.

"Is that for IPL or for Team India? For IPL, the IPL form has been good. I think the harder you work, the luckier you get. If it has to come, it will come anytime. But I am actually a process-oriented man. I love to work hard in the nets. And if the runs have to follow, it will follow quickly. Someday or the other," he said.

"If I am practicing well, hitting the ball really well in the nets, when I go in the game, my mind is clear, I know what I have to do. That is the moment; that is the sweet spot for me. When I know that I am in good space and I will get runs for the side," he added.

