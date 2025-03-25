IPL 2025: Sunil Gavaskar backs 'intelligent cricketer' Rishabh Pant to improve after LSG's defeat to DC

Read Full Article

Following Delhi Capitals' (DC) thrilling win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday in the IPL 2025, Indian cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his views on Rishabh Pant. Speaking on JioStar Match Center Live Gavaskar spoke about Rishabh Pant's performance and captaincy. Gavaskar said he knows you often learn more from your mistakes than four successes.

Gavaskar backed Pant and said he is an intelligent cricketer, "When you bat well, there's not much to reflect upon, but when you don't perform with the bat or ball, you understand the areas that need improvement." He also said that it was just the first match, and there are still 13 games left. He felt Pant would have valuable insights regarding his batting and captaincy, and he expects his captaincy to become even more assured.

"I think he knows. He actually mentioned in the post-match interview that you often learn more from your mistakes than from your successes. When you bat well, there's not much to reflect upon, but when you don't perform with the bat or ball, you understand the areas that need improvement. This is just the first match, and there are 13 more to go. Rishabh Pant is an intelligent cricketer, and he will have picked up valuable insights regarding his batting and captaincy. I believe we will see him improve his performance. Additionally, when a captain scores runs or takes wickets, it significantly boosts their confidence in making bowling changes and setting the field. Once he gets some runs under his belt, I expect his captaincy to become even more assured." Jio Star Expert Sunil Gavaskar said while speaking on Match Center Live after the match.

Rishabh Pant's first match for LSG as a player and captain did not go well. After posting a huge target of 210 runs for DC, LSG took over the charge in the first ten overs of the second innings. DC was 65/5 during a 210-run chase, from which a magnificent innings of 66* by Ashutosh Sharma led DC to a thrilling win over LSG.

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant didn't do well on the missed stumping opportunity during the decisive moment of a pulsating clash against Delhi Capitals. Pant missed the chance to stump Mohit but used the DRS for lbw. The review indicated the ball had missed the stumps, allowing the Capitals to sigh in relief.

