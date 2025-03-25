IPL 2025: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka chats with skipper Rishabh Pant after team's defeat against DC (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka was spotted having a conversation with skipper Rishabh Pant after the team’s heartbreaking defeat against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 at the DR YS Rajasekhara Cricket Stadium in Vizag on Monday, March 24.

After posting a total of 209/8, thanks to brilliant performances by Nicholas Pooran (75) and Mitchell Marsh (70), Lucknow Super Giants failed to defend their total as Delhi Capitals chased down a 210-run target with just three balls to spare. Ashutosh Sharma emerged as shining knight for DC as his unbeaten 66-run valiant knock helped the side chase down the target in the final over of the match.

Despite reducing Delhi Capitals to 65/5 in 6.4 overs, Rishabh Pant-led side failed to capitalize on it Tristan Stubbs (34) and Vipraj Nigam (39) along with Ashutosh Sharma played crucial knocks to rebuild the innings and guided DC to a thrilling victory. When DC required just 4 runs off 4 balls to win the match, Ashutosh hit a winning six to take the team over the line.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for Lucknow Super Giants, given that they were in a winning position after their bowlers triggered collapse in Delhi Capitals’ batting line-up. However, the scenario of the match completely changed after Ashutosh took charge and played a fearless knock, counterattacking LSG bowlers with aggressive strokeplay. After the match, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka had a chat with skipper Pant and head coach Justin Langer. In a video that went viral on social media, Goenka seemed to be having a friendly chat with Rishabh Pant despite the defeat.

WATCH: Sanjeev Goenka chatting with Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is the most expensive player in the history of Indian Premier League, as Lucknow Super Giants bought him for a whopping INR 27 crore at the IPL 2025 Auction. LSG managed to acquire the services of Pant after Delhi Capitals failed to match the price by Sanjeev Goenka-owned franchise during the IPL 2025 Auction.

Rishabh Pant spent 8 years at Delhi Capitals before he was released by the franchise. In the LSG’s opening match against DC, Pant’s captaincy brilliance was on display, especially rotating the bowlers, but he failed to deliver with the bat as he was dismissed for a duck.

Sanjiv Goenka has words of encouragement for LSG players

After having a chat with Rishabh Pant, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka met the players in the dressing room and lifted their mood with his words of encouragement after the team’s heartbreaking defeat.

Sanjeev Goenka highlighted positives from the match and encouraged the players to perform better in the next match after a disappointing result.

“Lots of positives that I take away from this game. The way we had the Powerplay in both batting and bowling was brilliant. These things happen.” The LSG owner said.

“We are a young team; let's look at the positives and look forward from tomorrow to the 27th. And hopefully, we'll have a better result. Disappointing result (tonight), yes. But a great game. So well done," he added.

Lucknow Super Giants will play their next IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Uppal Stadium on March 27, Thursday.

