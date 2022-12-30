Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured in a high-speed car crash; check details

According to the doctors, Rishabh Pant has suffered injuries on his forehead and leg. Dr Sushil Nagar, chairman of Saksham Hospital, said that at present Rishabh Pant's condition is stable, and he is being referred from Roorkee to Delhi.

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was on Friday (December 30) involved in a major accident while he was returning from Delhi. On the road near Hammadpur Jhal, near the Narsan boundary of Roorkee, his car was involved in an accident.

According to the doctors, Rishabh Pant has suffered injuries on his forehead and leg. Dr Sushil Nagar, chairman of Saksham Hospital, said that at present Rishabh Pant's condition is stable, and he is being referred from Roorkee to Delhi.

Earlier, Pant was not included in either the ODI or the T20I squad and the BCCI media release didn't clarify if he was injured, rested or dropped.

Several reports stated that that Rishabh's car hit the railing, after which the car caught fire. The fire was brought under control with great difficulty. At the same time, Rishabh Pant, who was seriously injured in the accident, was admitted to Saksham Hospital on Delhi Road.

It is reported that Pant was driving his BMW car alone at the time of the accident and broke a window to escape.

(This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)