'Glorious century rests at God's feet...' PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away

Paying fond tributes, Prime Minister Modi said he always felt the presence of a trinity within his mother, combining an ascetic's journey, a selfless doer and a life committed to values. A glorious century rests at God's feet, he said in his Twitter post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passed away on Friday in Ahmedabad. The centenarian breathed her last at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre.

A medical bulletin informed that she passed away at 3.30 am during treatment at the UN Mehta Heart Hospital.

She was hospitalised at the government-funded autonomous medical facility on Wednesday. Following Heeraben's demise, the Prime Minister took to Twitter to recall his mother's last advice for him, to work intelligently and live life with purity

Prime Minister Modi had flown down to Ahmedabad to meet his mother on Wednesday afternoon. He spent over an hour at the hospital and had also spoken to the doctors at the hospital.

Heeraben, also called Heeraba, resided at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with Prime Minister Modi's younger brother, Pankaj Modi. During most of his Gujarat visits, the prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother.