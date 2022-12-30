Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Glorious century rests at God's feet...' PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away

    Paying fond tributes, Prime Minister Modi said he always felt the presence of a trinity within his mother, combining an ascetic's journey, a selfless doer and a life committed to values. A glorious century rests at God's feet, he said in his Twitter post

    PM Modi's mother Hiraben passes away
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 30, 2022, 7:07 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passed away on Friday in Ahmedabad. The centenarian breathed her last at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre.

    A medical bulletin informed that she passed away at 3.30 am during treatment at the UN Mehta Heart Hospital.

    She was hospitalised at the government-funded autonomous medical facility on Wednesday. Following Heeraben's demise, the Prime Minister took to Twitter to recall his mother's last advice for him, to work intelligently and live life with purity

    Paying fond tributes, Prime Minister Modi said he always felt the presence of a trinity within his mother, combining an ascetic's journey, a selfless doer and a life committed to values. A glorious century rests at God's feet, he said in his Twitter post.

    Prime Minister Modi had flown down to Ahmedabad to meet his mother on Wednesday afternoon. He spent over an hour at the hospital and had also spoken to the doctors at the hospital.

    Heeraben, also called Heeraba, resided at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with Prime Minister Modi's younger brother, Pankaj Modi. During most of his Gujarat visits, the prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2022, 9:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tributes and condolence messages after Heeraben Modi's demise

    'Epitome of generosity and simplicity...' Leaders mourn Heeraben Modi's demise

    PM Modi leaves for Ahmedabad as mother Heeraben passes away, no programmes cancelled; check details AJR

    PM Modi reaches Ahmedabad as mother Heeraben passes away, no programmes cancelled; check details

    Hiraben Damodardas Modi: 'Simple yet extraordinary'

    Heeraben Damodardas Modi: 'Simple yet extraordinary'

    New Year's Eve: Over 11,500 cops to guard Mumbai - adt

    New Year's Eve: Over 11,500 cops to guard Mumbai

    RSS must remain alert... Shinde has an evil eye: Uddhav Thackeray warns Mohan Bhagwat - adt

    RSS must remain alert... Shinde has an evil eye: Uddhav Thackeray warns Mohan Bhagwat

    Recent Stories

    Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as car collides with divider; check details AJR

    Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured in a high-speed car crash; check details

    Tributes and condolence messages after Heeraben Modi's demise

    'Epitome of generosity and simplicity...' Leaders mourn Heeraben Modi's demise

    PM Modi leaves for Ahmedabad as mother Heeraben passes away, no programmes cancelled; check details AJR

    PM Modi reaches Ahmedabad as mother Heeraben passes away, no programmes cancelled; check details

    Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at 100: Kangana Ranaut and more celebs offer condolences RBA

    Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at 100: Kangana Ranaut and more celebs offer condolences

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant love story: Know who Mukesh Ambani's 'CHOTI BAHU' is; read about the couple RBA

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant love story: Know who Mukesh Ambani's 'CHOTI BAHU' is; read about the couple

    Recent Videos

    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok to Kolkata flight

    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok-Kolkata flight

    Video Icon
    T shirt hi chal rahi hai Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Video Icon
    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon