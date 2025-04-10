IPL 2025: GT's Sudharsan highlights importance of setting the tone early after win vs RR

Read Full Article

Sai Sudharsan continued with his form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a stellar 82 off 53 balls to power Gujarat Titans (GT) to a 58-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The left-hander, who struck eight boundaries and three sixes, was named Player of the Match.

Sudharsan, now second in the race for the Orange Cap with 273 runs in five matches, including three half-centuries spoke about the importance of setting the tone early in the tournament.

"IPL is a tournament where you need momentum at the start," he said. "It's a joy to contribute and help the team win," Sai said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Sudharsan on his approach against Royals

Reflecting on his approach against the Royals, Sudharsan explained how he adapted to early movement off the pitch before accelerating later in the powerplay.

"At the start, the wicket was seaming. We cannot take a lot of time, so made use of the second half of the powerplay," he noted.

"Our goal was to have a lot of wickets in hand, and it worked well," he added.

He also highlighted the team's clarity in planning their innings and handling pressure situations.

"There is awareness. We are clear on what to do. If we lose wickets early, a set batter has to play through. If we give the hitters the right platform, we can capitalise in the last five-seven overs," he noted.

How Sudharsan remained consistent with his performance?

Known for his calm presence and technically sound game, Sudharsan credited his rise to consistent work on fundamentals.

"I always try to look at what I can do better. I am trying to improve my awareness and skill," he said. "I feel I work a lot on basics -- that is helping me become a versatile batter," he added.

How Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals?

Recapping the match, RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match against the hosts, the Gujarat Titans.

Batting first, the Shubman Gill-led side scored 217/6 in their 20 overs with knocks from Sai Sudarshan (82 runs off 53), Jos Buttler (36 runs from 25 balls) and Shahrukh Khan (36 runs in 20 balls).

For the visitors, two wickets each were snapped by Tushar Deshpande (2/53) & Maheesh Theekshana (2/54) and one wicket each was grabbed by Jofra Archer (1/30) and Sandeep Sharma (1/41) in their respective spells of four overs each.

Chasing a mammoth total of 218 runs, the Sanju Samson-led side fell short of the target by 58 runs as they were bundled out for 159 in the last over. Shimron Hetymer (52 runs off 32 balls) and Sanju Samson (41 runs from 28 balls) were the top two scorers for the side.

While every GT bowler chipped in, Prasidh Krishna was the standout performer, finishing with impressive figures of 3/24. Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore picked up two wickets apiece, while Kulwant Khejroliya, Arshad Khan, and Mohammed Siraj took one each.

With this win, the Gujarat Titans cemented their position in the tournament.

