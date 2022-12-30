Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi reaches Ahmedabad as mother Heeraben passes away, no programmes cancelled; check details

    It can be seen that PM Modi shared a very close relationship with Heeraben and expressed his love for his mother on several occasions. Ahead of the Gujarat election this month, PM Modi met Heeraben at her residence.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (December 30) reached Ahmedabad, Gujarat as his mother Heeraben passed away. In a tweet, the PMO said that the Prime Minister will join today’s scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing.

    According to the schedule, the prime minister will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train in Howrah. Heeraben passed away on Friday morning, two days after she was admitted to the UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad. On Thursday, the hospital issued a statement that her health condition was improving.

    As Heeraben was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, PM Modi rushed to Ahmedabad and after an hour and a half returned to Delhi.

    "A glorious century rests at the feet of God...In Maa, I have always felt that trinity which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless karmayogi and a life committed to values," PM Modi tweeted at 6:02 am on Friday.

    "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing -- work with intelligence, live life with purity," PM Modi remembered.

    It can be seen that PM Modi shared a very close relationship with Heeraben and expressed his love for his mother on several occasions. Ahead of the Gujarat election this month, PM Modi met Heeraben at her residence.

    On Heeraben's last birthday on June 18, PM Modi posted a blog capturing the emotions that he feels for his mother.

    "Today, I feel extremely happy and fortunate to share that my mother Smt. Heeraba is entering her hundredth year. This is going to be her birth centenary year. If my father had been alive, he too would have celebrated his 100th birthday last week. 2022 is a special year as my mother’s centenary year is starting, and my father would have completed his," PM Modi wrote.

    PM Modi was supposed to be in Kolkata to flag off West Bengal's first Vande Bharat train and a new line of the Kolkata Metro.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2022, 8:58 AM IST
