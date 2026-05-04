Real Kashmir FC faces Namdhari FC in a critical IFL 2025-26 relegation match. A win for Real Kashmir, who are confident after a 3-0 victory, would confirm their safety. Namdhari must win to avoid a severe blow to their survival hopes.

Real Kashmir FC will look to secure a win to confirm safety from relegation as they face Namdhari FC in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Deccan Arena on Monday, with kick-off scheduled for 18:30 IST. The match will be broadcast live on DD Sports and Sony Sports Network, with streaming available on Waves and Sony LIV, according to a release.

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High-Stakes Relegation Battle

With the league phase concluded, the competition has now moved into a high-stakes round-robin involving the bottom four sides. Each team has already played one match and will play two more, with the side finishing bottom facing relegation, raising the competitive intensity of every remaining fixture.

Clash of Momentum

Real Kashmir arrives with momentum firmly on their side after a commanding 3-0 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC, with the help of goals from Shedrack Charles, Mohammad Inam, and an own goal from Vitor Barata. In contrast, Namdhari come into this encounter on the back of a 1-2 defeat to Aizawl FC, and the psychological contrast between the two camps could prove significant.

That opening win moved Real Kashmir to 11 points from 10 matches, and another victory tomorrow would take them to 14 points, making it impossible for bottom-placed Namdhari to finish above them in the standings. Meanwhile, Namdhari have no margin for error and, with only two matches remaining in the season, anything other than a win would severely dent their hopes of survival.

Tactical Breakdown

However, the earlier meeting between the two sides offers a counter-narrative. Namdhari secured a narrow 1-0 win in the league phase on March 25, courtesy of Seilenthang Lotjem's decisive strike.

Real Kashmir's Winning Formula

From a tactical standpoint, Real Kashmir head coach Ishfaq Ahmed is unlikely to deviate from a winning formula. The attacking burden will once again fall on Shedrack Charles and Mohammad Inam, who are expected to lead the line as a striking duo.

Charles, in particular, represents the most significant threat to Namdhari's defence, having registered six goal involvements this season, three goals and three assists, underlining both his finishing ability and creative influence in the final third. Support from wide areas will be critical, with Marius Obekop, another key contributor with four goal involvements, three goals and one assist, and Ateeb Ahmed Dar expected to operate on the flanks, stretching Namdhari's defensive structure.

Namdhari's Uphill Battle

For Namdhari, the primary concern remains their defensive vulnerability. They ended the league stage with the joint second-worst defensive record, having conceded 18 goals, a statistic that becomes particularly concerning against a Real Kashmir side carrying attacking momentum Ultimately, Namdhari's attacking output may hinge on Manvir Singh, who leads their scoring chart with three goals this season. He is likely to spearhead the attack alongside Rohit, and his ability to convert limited opportunities could prove decisive in a match where chances may not come frequently.

With form, confidence and momentum on their side, Real Kashmir appear better positioned heading into this contest. However, Namdhari's prior win in the fixture and the high-pressure dynamics of a relegation battle ensure that the margin between control and collapse remains razor-thin.