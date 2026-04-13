After actor Dev announced that Tollywood's 'ban culture' would end in 72 hours and credited Prosenjit Chatterjee for it, the veteran actor has now clarified his position.

A huge claim was recently made by actor Dev: Tollywood's 'ban culture' would be completely gone in 72 hours. He even said that artists who have been banned for a year and a half would finally be able to return to work. This whole issue of a 'ban culture' in the Bengali film industry came into the spotlight after the unfortunate and unnatural death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, which sent shockwaves through Tollywood.

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It was on April 7, at the Technician's Studio, that Dev announced his plan to get rid of this practice. He told everyone that he had discussed the matter with superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, who had apparently taken charge. The plan was for Prosenjit to speak with Federation president Swarup Biswas and officially end the 'ban culture'.

72 hours Ban

This announcement quickly sparked a debate on social media, with Dev even tagging Prosenjit in a post that simply read, '72 hours'. Now, Prosenjit has finally issued a special message to clear the air. After a meeting with the Artist's Forum at Technician's Studio on Sunday, Prosenjit said, "I fully support Dev and his idea. But even so, I must say, this Prosenjit Chatterjee does not have the power to remove the ban culture from the industry in 72 hours."

Another rumour doing the rounds was that there was some tension between Dev and Prosenjit. The veteran actor addressed this as well. "Dev and I talk almost every day," he clarified. "We are confusing two different things. The tragic incident with Rahul has no other demands attached to it. All of us—actors and technicians—have united for Rahul. We want answers about his unnatural death, and we want to ensure the safety of all artists."

He further stressed, "As for this 72-hour challenge, I don't recall having the capability to give or accept such a challenge. Prosenjit Chatterjee simply does not have that kind of power or authority."