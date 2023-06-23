Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dev Adhikari releases poster of upcoming film 'Bagha Jatin', know release date and more

    The newly released poster of the film says that it will be produced under the banner of Dev Entertainment Ventes and will hit the big screen on October 20. Directed by Arun Roy, the film will feature Dev and the iconic independence activist,  Baghajatin, or Jatindranath Mukherjee.

    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 2:37 PM IST

    Bagha Jatin, a biopic about the freedom warrior Jatindranath Mukhopadhyay, will hit theatres on October 20, Tollywood star Dev, who will play the film's lead, revealed on Friday. The actor took to Instagram and posted the poster of the film and captioned the post: हुकूमत-ए-जुल्म को ख़तम करने के लिए, ढेर नहीं, बस एक शेर ही काफ़ी होता है! भारतवर्ष के धरती पुत्र बाघा जतीन की अमर कहानी को बड़े पर्दे पर पहेली बार ले कर आ रहें हैं हम! दुर्गा पूजा और नवरात्रि के पावन उत्सव पर Dev Entertainment Ventures' की सबसे बड़ी पेशकश स्वतंत्रता संग्रामी "बाघा जतीन" आ रहा है... (When rule and tyranny prevail, destruction is not far behind. And to put an end to these atrocities, we just need one brave saviour. We are going to present to you the immortal story of lndia’s son, Bagha Jatin, for the first time on the Big Screen! On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja and Navratri, by far the biggest production from the house of Dev Entertainment Ventures, “Bagha Jatin” is arriving at the theatres.)

    Fans were quick to take to the comments section and deliver their take on the announcement. One user wrote: Hope you'll do justice to the film ❤️. Another one commented: রক্ষে করো ভগবান!!! কোন অ্যাঙ্গেল দিয়ে ইনি বাঘা যতীন! 😢(Please protect him Lord. From which angle does he look like Bagha Jatin?) Another netizen said:Can't miss witnessing this one on big screen! Just can't 😭❤️😍😮🔥 #BaghaJatin @imdevadhikari

    This is Dev's second historical drama. The 'Kishmish' actor earlier portrayed Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari in Dhrubo Banerjee's 'Golondaaj' (2021), a highly regarded biography of the founder of Indian football. Bagha Jatin's director, Arun Roy, is renowned for his work on historical dramas such as Egaro (2011), Hiralal (2018), and 8/12 (2022). 

    The shooting, which was scheduled to begin in December of last year, was delayed, according to earlier media sources. For the past 1.5 years, writer and filmmaker Arun Roy has been writing about Bagha Jatin. The use of VFX will be prominent in the movie. Via VFX, the fight between Jatindranath and the tiger in the then-undivided Bangladesh would be portrayed. There shouldn't be any gaps in these schedules, according to producer Dev. Hence, the extra time was needed to perfect everything, from the set to the production. 

