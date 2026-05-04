It was a sad day for actor and MP Dev, who received some heartbreaking news on the day of vote counting. The actor lost someone very close to him.

On May 4, while the whole state was caught up in the excitement of vote counting, a cloud of sadness fell over Tollywood. Actor and Trinamool MP Dev's family is going through a tough time after losing their beloved pet dog. The actor is completely heartbroken by the death of his long-time companion, 'Lucky'.

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For Dev, his two dogs, Lucky and Happy, were just like family members. He loved them like his own children, and losing Lucky has left a huge void in his life. We hear that the entire family—his mother, father, sister, and close friends—are all deeply upset, as everyone was very fond of Lucky.

There was a time when Dev was actually scared of dogs. But all that changed after Lucky came into his life. Slowly, Lucky became his closest friend. The actor himself has admitted in many interviews how his pet completely changed his life. That's why losing Lucky feels like losing a son to him. Recently, Dev shared a picture of Lucky on social media with a very emotional message.

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He wrote, "You were the best part of my life. Please come back soon." These words clearly show how deep his grief is. Lucky was a part of Dev's life for almost 14 long years. From Lucky's excited greetings whenever Dev returned from abroad to his constant presence at home—all of it is now just a memory. Just a month ago, Lucky and Happy were on stage with the family to celebrate Dev's 20 years in the Bengali film industry. It's hard to accept such a sudden goodbye after such a happy moment. In this difficult time, Dev's family and fans are standing by him. But it goes without saying that the pain of losing a beloved pet is not something that goes away easily.