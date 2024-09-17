India vs China: Asian Champions Trophy final match preview and live streaming details

India thrashed South Korea 4-1 in the semis, thanks to Harmanpreet Singh's brace and one goal each from Uttam Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh, while China got the better of Pakistan 2-0 in shootout to enter the title-decider.

Indian men's hockey team will take on hosts China in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy at Hulunbuir on Tuesday (September 17). Men in Blue thrashed South Korea 4-1 in the semis, while China got the better of Pakistan 2-0 in shootout to enter the title-decider.

India entered the semifinals on Monday courtesy of winning all five of their group stage fixtures. Men in Blue secured a comprehensive victory over South Korea in the semis thanks to captain Harmanpreet Singh's brace and one goal each from Uttam Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh. Harmanpreet has now netted seven of India's 25 goals scored in the tournament so far. Moreover, new goalkeeper Kishan Pathak has been brilliant so far, conceding only five goals from six outings.

Earlier on Monday, China surprised Pakistan courtesy of winning via shootout. The match was locked at 1-1 at the end of regulation time. The Chinese team displayed great composure and resilience to prevail in the tiebreaker. China are set to play their first ever Asian Champions Trophy final, while Pakistan, who have won the competition second highest number of times, will take on South Korea for the bronze medal.

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy schedule and fixture

The Asian Men's Champions Trophy final between India and China will kickoff at 3:30 PM IST on Tuesday (September 17).

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy live streaming details

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final will be broadcast on the Sony Sports network in India. Meanwhile, Hockey fans in India can also live stream the game through Sony LIV.

