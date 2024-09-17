Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs China: Asian Champions Trophy final match preview and live streaming details

    India thrashed South Korea 4-1 in the semis, thanks to Harmanpreet Singh's brace and one goal each from Uttam Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh, while China got the better of Pakistan 2-0 in shootout to enter the title-decider. 

    hockey India vs China: Asian Champions Trophy final match preview and live streaming details scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 1:22 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 1:22 PM IST

    Indian men's hockey team will take on hosts China in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy at Hulunbuir on Tuesday (September 17). Men in Blue thrashed South Korea 4-1 in the semis, while China got the better of Pakistan 2-0 in shootout to enter the title-decider. 

    Also read:  Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet scores double as India thrash South Korea 4-1 to enter final

    Final Showdown Alert! 🏑
    Our Men in blue are ready to Bring back home Men's Asian Champions Trophy Title. 🏆

    🏑Match: India 🇮🇳 vs China 🇨🇳
    🕞 Time: 3:30 PM IST
    📺 Watch Live: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 & Sony Liv#ACT24 #IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #INDVCHIN
    .
    .
    .… pic.twitter.com/jbDc0itH5d

    — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 17, 2024

    India entered the semifinals on Monday courtesy of winning all five of their group stage fixtures. Men in Blue secured a comprehensive victory over South Korea in the semis thanks to captain Harmanpreet Singh's brace and one goal each from Uttam Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh. Harmanpreet has now netted seven of India's 25 goals scored in the tournament so far. Moreover, new goalkeeper Kishan Pathak has been brilliant so far, conceding only five goals from six outings. 

    Earlier on Monday, China surprised Pakistan courtesy of winning via shootout. The match was locked at 1-1 at the end of regulation time. The Chinese team displayed great composure and resilience to prevail in the tiebreaker. China are set to play their first ever Asian Champions Trophy final, while Pakistan, who have won the competition second highest number of times, will take on South Korea for the bronze medal. 

    India vs China Asian Champions Trophy schedule and fixture

    The Asian Men's Champions Trophy final between India and China will kickoff at 3:30 PM IST on Tuesday (September 17). 

    India vs China Asian Champions Trophy live streaming details

    India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final will be broadcast on the Sony Sports network in India. Meanwhile, Hockey fans in India can also live stream the game through Sony LIV. 

    Also read: IND vs BAN: Bangladesh start preparations in Chennai ahead of first Test

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ENG vs AUS: 19-year-old pacer Mahli Beardman added to Australia ODI squad as cover scr

    ENG vs AUS: 19-year-old pacer Mahli Beardman added to Australia ODI squad as cover

    football Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong returns to group training ahead of Champions League opener scr

    Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong returns to group training ahead of Champions League opener

    cricket IND vs BAN: Bangladesh start preparations in Chennai ahead of first Test scr

    IND vs BAN: Bangladesh start preparations in Chennai ahead of first Test

    football Rahul KP's Dangerous Foul On Punjab FC Player Sparks Outrage - Video scr

    KBFC vs PFC: Rahul KP's reckless tackle on Luka Majcen sparks outrage (WATCH)

    football Dani Olmo injury: Barcelona midfielder ruled out for 5 weeks scr

    Dani Olmo injury: Barcelona midfielder ruled out for 5 weeks

    Recent Stories

    Love Aishwarya Rai? Sri Lankan artist creates doll based on actress look at Anant Ambani's wedding (Photos) RBA

    Love Aishwarya Rai? Sri Lankan artist creates doll based on actress look at Anant Ambani's wedding (Photos)

    Kodagu tourism struggles as infrastructure issues leave tourists disappointed vkp

    Kodagu tourism struggles as infrastructure issues leave tourists disappointed

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches Swachhata Pakhwada 'Swachhata Hi Seva' on PM Narendra Modi's birthday anr

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches Swachhata Pakhwada 'Swachhata Hi Seva' on PM Narendra Modi's birthday

    8 Proven strategies to secure a fully funded international scholarship successfully NTI

    8 Proven strategies to secure a fully funded international scholarship successfully

    Jio DOWN! Several users report network outage across country gcw

    Jio DOWN! Several users report network outage across country

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon