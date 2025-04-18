English

Football transfer rumors: Man Utd's big Osimhen offer, other updates

Manchester United offers Napoli's Victor Osimhen a whipping salary while other clubs chase various targets in the summer transfer window.

sports Apr 18 2025
Author: Deepu Mohan Image Credits:Getty
Jorrel Hato

Chelsea have joined Arsenal and Liverpool in the race to sign Ajax defender Jorrel Hato.

Image credits: Getty
Michele Di Gregorio

Manchester City are interested in Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.

Image credits: Getty
Sandro Tonali

Juventus have identified Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali as a key transfer target.

Image credits: Getty
Jack Grealish

Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur are exploring moves to sign Manchester City winger Jack Grealish.

Image credits: Getty
Liam Delap

Turkish club Besiktas are interested in signing Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

Image credits: Getty
Florian Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz prefers a move to Real Madrid, with Manchester City and Bayern Munich as his other choices. Wirtz's release clause is set at €125m.

Image credits: Getty
Eberechi Eze

Liverpool are eyeing Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze.

Image credits: Getty
Bernardo Silva

Barcelona are hopeful of signing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer. His contract includes a release clause of €58m (£49.7m) and other clauses.

Image credits: Getty
Goncalo Inacio

Manchester United are interested in Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio. The Portuguese club is open to selling him for the right price.

Image credits: Getty
Victor Osimhen

Manchester United are making a bold move to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, offering him a contract worth £660,000 per week, aimed at outpacing other interested clubs.

Image credits: Getty

