Football transfer rumors: Man Utd's big Osimhen offer, other updates

Manchester United offers Napoli's Victor Osimhen a whipping salary while other clubs chase various targets in the summer transfer window.
Chelsea have joined Arsenal and Liverpool in the race to sign Ajax defender Jorrel Hato.
Manchester City are interested in Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.
Juventus have identified Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali as a key transfer target.
Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur are exploring moves to sign Manchester City winger Jack Grealish.
Turkish club Besiktas are interested in signing Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz prefers a move to Real Madrid, with Manchester City and Bayern Munich as his other choices. Wirtz's release clause is set at €125m.
Liverpool are eyeing Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze.
Barcelona are hopeful of signing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer. His contract includes a release clause of €58m (£49.7m) and other clauses.
Manchester United are interested in Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio. The Portuguese club is open to selling him for the right price.
Manchester United are making a bold move to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, offering him a contract worth £660,000 per week, aimed at outpacing other interested clubs.
