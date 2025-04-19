Congress will contest bye-elections to the Visavadar and Kadi Assembly seats independently, without partnering with its INDIA bloc ally, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
LIVE India News Updates on April 19: Congress to contest Gujarat bypolls alone, ditches alliance with AAP
Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.
LIVE India News Updates on April 19: Hindu leader Bhabesh Chandra Roy abducted from home, beaten to death in Bangladesh
A prominent Hindu leader was allegedly abducted from his residence and beaten to death in Dinajpur, Bangladesh on Thursday, causing outrage among the Hindu community in Dhaka.
LIVE India News Updates on April 19: STF cracks down on drug smuggling in Assam, Rs 71 crore worth seized in Kamrup
The driver, identified as Nazrul Hussain alias Ali Hussain (22), a resident of Loknathpur under Dholai Police Station in Cachar district, was arrested. "The street value of the seized heroin is approximately Rs 4 crore," he added.
LIVE India News Updates on April 19: Gurugram SHOCKER! Hospital technician arrested for sexually assaulting air hostess in ICU
A technician working at a private hospital in Haryana's Gurugram has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an air hostess in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, police said on Friday.
LIVE India News Updates on April 19: Mustafabad building collapse: Rescue teams rush to spot, several feared trapped
In a related incident, one person was killed and two others injured last week after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed near the Madhu Vihar police station during a dust storm.