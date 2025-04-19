Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a ceasefire in Ukraine to mark Orthodox Easter. The decision was made “out of respect for the Orthodox faithful and their traditions.

In a rare gesture amid a grinding conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a unilateral Easter truce in the war in Ukraine. According to a statement issued by the Kremlin, the ceasefire will commence on Saturday, April 20 at 6 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT), and continue until midnight on Sunday, April 21, coinciding with Orthodox Easter.

The Kremlin stated that the decision was made ‘out of respect for the Orthodox faithful and their traditions’ and urged Ukrainian forces to observe a similar pause in hostilities during the holy weekend.

As of now, Kyiv has not officially responded to the call for a reciprocal ceasefire, though officials in the past have voiced skepticism over such unilateral truces, accusing Russia of using them to regroup or reposition troops.

This ceasefire comes amid intensified Russian operations across Ukraine’s eastern and southern fronts, including recent missile and drone attacks that have caused widespread civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure. The war, now in its third year, has seen fluctuating battlefield dynamics, with Ukraine conducting limited counteroffensives and Russia making slow, grinding advances, particularly around Avdiivka and Bakhmut.

Orthodox Easter is one of the most significant religious observances in both Russia and Ukraine. In the past, international mediators and humanitarian agencies have pushed for such ceasefires to allow civilians respite, facilitate aid delivery, and conduct prisoner exchanges. However, most of these temporary truces have been short-lived or marred by violations.

While the Kremlin’s announcement may be seen as a symbolic gesture, observers remain cautious, given Russia’s track record of breaching ceasefire agreements and continuing hostilities under the guise of humanitarian pauses. It remains to be seen whether this truce will hold through Easter or add another layer of mistrust in a conflict that has already claimed tens of thousands of lives.