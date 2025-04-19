A viral video of a Bengaluru auto driver refusing to speak Hindi has reignited the language debate, drawing mixed reactions on social media over linguistic pride, Hindi imposition, and mutual respect in a cosmopolitan city.

A video showing a heated argument between a non-Kannadiga man and a Bengaluru auto rickshaw driver has reignited the long-standing debate over language in Karnataka’s capital.

The clip, which has gone viral on social media platform X, features the man demanding the driver speak in Hindi, only to be firmly rebuffed.

“You have come to Bengaluru, you speak in Kannada. I won’t speak in Hindi,” the auto driver is heard saying, visibly agitated. In response, the man insists, “Speak in Hindi in Bengaluru,” while others in his group attempt to defuse the tension.

The context behind the exchange remains unclear, but the video has sparked fresh conversations about linguistic identities, inclusivity, and perceived impositions of language in a city that is both cosmopolitan and deeply rooted in Kannada culture.

Social media reacts: A linguistic tug-of-war

The incident quickly drew a flood of reactions, with many taking to X to express concerns, criticism, and commentary from both sides of the debate.

Some users accused the auto driver of hostility towards Hindi speakers, asking, “Why so much hatred towards Hindi?” Others pointed out that most Kannadigas in Bengaluru already understand and speak Hindi, questioning the need for such confrontations. “I understand your love towards your language,” one user wrote, “but imposing it on others is just foolish.”

Another section of users defended the auto driver, asserting the importance of respecting local languages. “You come to Karnataka, you must respect Kannada. No one is stopping you from speaking Hindi, but don’t expect locals to give up their tongue,” read one post.

Some even alleged the issue was being manufactured, suggesting provocations were deliberate. “Auto walas are getting money to provoke others to speak the native language,” claimed one commenter, while another warned, “Don’t board this type of auto.”

Meanwhile, others called for calm and mutual respect, noting that the real danger lies in polarising narratives. “Respect comes with respect, not by force. Let’s not turn this into a fight over every single interaction,” a user posted, adding that language pride need not come at the cost of harmony.

Cultures and languages and the debate

Bengaluru has long been a melting pot of cultures and languages, with a large migrant population drawn from across India, particularly the Hindi-speaking northern states. As a result, conversations around language—especially the use of Hindi versus Kannada—frequently surface, often turning politically or emotionally charged.

Though Kannada is the state’s official language, there is no legal compulsion for residents or visitors to speak it. Yet, local sentiment around preserving the language and resisting perceived Hindi imposition remains strong, as demonstrated in past controversies over signage, public service announcements, and even customer service language preferences.

This latest incident adds another layer to that conversation, underlining the need for cultural sensitivity, mutual understanding, and clear policy guidelines in one of India’s most diverse and rapidly growing cities.