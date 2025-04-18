Sunrisers Hyderabad face an uphill battle to reach the playoffs after their fifth loss of the season against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede. Pat Cummins-led side need to turn their tables around in order to make it to top 4.

Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad are enduring a tough season as they suffered another defeat of the season at the hands of Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 17.

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their fifth defeat of the season with a 4-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians. After posting a total of 162/5, thanks to late blitz by Heinrich Klaasen (37) and Aniket Verma (18*) after the side struggled earlier in the innings, SRH failed to defend their total as MI chased down a 163-run target with 11 balls to spare. Skipper Pat Cummins picked three wickets, while Eshan Malinga took two scalps, but their efforts went in vain as the Sunrisers’ bowlers could not contain the MI batters in the death overs.

Mumbai Indians’ collective effort was on display as multiple batters chipped in with crucial cameos and Tilak Varma hit a winning four to take the team past the finishing line. While Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to secure a win, Mumbai Indians rejoiced as they registered two successive wins.

Can Pat Cummins’s SRH qualify for the playoffs?

With two wins and five losses, Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently at the ninth spot with just four points and have a NRR of -1.217. Hyderabad were runners-up in the last season of the Indian Premier League after losing to the third time and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad road to playoffs looks increasingly challenging, given that they have an uphill task in hand to make it to the top 4 of the league stage. However, Sunrisers can turn things around if they win six games out of the remaining seven matches, which would take them to 16 points, a total that has been historically enough to secure a spot in the playoffs. If Sunrisers Hyderabad win 5 out of the remaining seven matches, their qualification for the playoffs would be determined by other results going their way and a significant improvement in NRR, which currently stands at -1.217.

After winning the opening match of their campaign against Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered four successive losses before making a comeback with a win over Punjab Kings. Their four defeats on the trot already put them in a situation where they have little margin for error in the remainder of the league stage. The upcoming matches will be like a virtual knockout as a defeat could dash their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

However, Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to be careful that Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, who are below the points table with same wins and defeats as of now, remain strong contenders to make it to the playoffs and could leapfrog SRH if they improve their NRR and win more consistently in upcoming fixtures.

What SRH need to do to qualify for playoffs?

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batters lack explosiveness. The likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Heinrich Klaasen need to consistently fire at the top and middle-order, converting starts into big scores and accelerate the innings in the middle overs. Sharma returned to his form with a brilliant century against Punjab Kings, while Kishan struggled to make an impact following his unbeaten century knock in the opening match against Rajasthan Royals.

Head and Nitish were struggling to get going in the match against Mumbai Indians. These batters need to unleash their firepower as Sunrisers Hyderabad are at a crucial stage, where the match is a virtual knockout, collective and fearless batting performances can give them a chance to stay in the hunt for playoffs.

In the bowling department, skipper Pat Cummins has been carrying the attack with his leadership and key wickets, but he needs support from fellow bowlers, particularly in the death overs. Mohammed Shami has not been so impactful in the ongoing season so far, but the management would expect him to step up and contribute significantly to keep SRH’s playoffs alive. Zeeshan Ansari and Eshan Malinga are talented but they lack consistency. If SRH can put in a collective effort while improving their NRR, then chances of qualifying for playoffs can be realistic.