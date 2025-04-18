Rajasthan Royals faced another Super Over defeat against Delhi Capitals, raising concerns about a possible rift within the team. A viral video shows Sanju Samson declining to join a team huddle led by Rahul Dravid before the Super Over.

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals had endured another defeat of the ongoing IPL 2025 with a Super Over loss against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 16.

The thrilling contest went into Super Over after Rajasthan Royals failed to chase down 189-run target as they were restricted to 188/4, thanks to Delhi Capitals’ lead pacer Mitchell Starc’s final heroics. Batting first, RR did not put up an enough total on the board to defend as the visitors posted 11/2, with Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal were dismissed via runouts. Starc’s tight bowling ensured that DC chased down the modest target in the Super Over with ease.

Chasing just a 12-run target was not too difficult for Delhi Capitals. When the hosts needed 5 runs off 3 balls to win, Tristan Stubbs hit a winning six to take the team past the finishing line. Rajasthan Royals’ pacer Sandeep Sharma failed to hold his nerves under pressure, as he delivered a slower ball outside off, which Stubbs read early with front foot on and dispatched the ball over deep mid-wicket for a maximum, sealing a thrilling win for Delhi Capitals.

Sign of rift in the RR camp surfaces after defeat

Amid the discussion on Rajasthan Royals’ Super Over defeat against Delhi Capitals, there are concerns of a possible rift within the camp, which was seemingly evident during the team huddle that took place before the Super Over.

In a video that went viral on social media, Rahul Dravid is seen having a discussion with Rajasthan Royals, including players and support staff members, seemingly to pick which batters to face Mitchell Starc in the Super Over. RR skipper Sanju Samson was casually walking around the dugout when one of the players gestured him to join the meeting, where Dravid was already giving his inputs.

However, Samson was uninterested in joining the team huddle led by Dravid as he signalled with his hand to deny the offer by one of his teammates to join the discussion, choosing to stay away from the strategic meeting. This raised questions about a possible disconnect between Sanju Samson and Rahul Dravid, sparking speculations over internal disagreements and lack of cohesion within the Royals’ camp.

Rahul Dravid decided to pick Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer as the openers to face Mitchell Starc in the Super Over. Parag failed to make an impact as he fell for a duck and Yashasvi Jaiswal was sent in to bat, but he too failed to perform as he was dismissed for a duck.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson was retired out on 31 during Rajasthan Royals 189-run chase after experiencing a discomfort in his ribcage. He was treated by the physio after he left a pain in his ribcage. Sooner, the RR skipper realized that he cannot continue batting with the pain and decided to retire hurt.

Not an ideal season for Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals are struggling to maintain their consistency in the ongoing IPL season. The champions of the inaugural IPL season could win only two matches in their seven outings. Those two victories came against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, while they lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals.

With two wins and seven losses, Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are currently 8th spot with four points and have a net run rate (NRR) of -0.714. In the IPL 2024, RR qualified for the playoffs after finishing third in the league stage with 16 points. In Eliminator, Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru before their campaign came to an end after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier.

Rajasthan Royals are currently in a situation where they have to win all the remaining matches in order to have realistic chances of qualifying for the playoffs.