    Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet scores double as India thrash South Korea 4-1 to enter final

    Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace, while the likes of Uttam Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh netted goal each for the reigning champions at Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir. South Korea's lone goal cam through Yang Jihun.

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 5:22 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

    India drew the first blood  in the 13th minute thanks to Uttam Singh. A couple of sharp passes by Indian attackers before Jarmanpreet Singh delivered a precise pass from the right for Uttam in front of the South Korean goal. The 21-year-old made no mistake, deflecting the ball into the back of the net. In response, South Korea earned three back-to-back penalty corners, but the Indian defenders did a solid job to hold on to the slender lead.

    Four minutes into the second quarter, India doubled their lead, this time it was through skipper Harmanpreet Singh. After Manpreet Singh earned a PC, Harmanpreet missed the first attempt, but India were awarded yet another PC and the 28-year-old made no mistake at the second time of asking, firing the ball to the right of the post. 

    In the 32nd-minute, India scored their third goal of the night thanks to the Jarmanpreet, who trapped an aerial ball inside the circle before slapping it past Cheon Min Su and the Korean keeper. On minute later, Korea scored their first goal of the match. Oh Seyeong was tackled inside by Vivek Sagar Prasad and the referee awarded a PC. Yang Jihun's effort struck India goalkeeper Kishan Pathak's pad before entering the goal. 

    India restored their three goal cushion right at the end of third quarter, thanks to Harmanpreet's second of the night. The skipper scored from yet another PC after Oh Seyong received a yellow card for stepping outside the circle to stop an aerial ball. Harmanpreet has now taken his tally to seven goals in this edition of the tournament. 

    The fourth quarter didn't see any goals as India held on the lead and secured a comprehensive victory. Harmanpreet and Co. will take on hosts China in the final on September 17. 

