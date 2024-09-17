Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs BAN: Bangladesh start preparations in Chennai ahead of first Test

    Bangladesh started their preparations for the two-Test series against India, starting from September 19. The first Test is set to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and the visitors got down in Chennai for an intense training session on Monday. 

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 9:59 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 9:59 AM IST

    Bangladesh are on a high, having defeated Pakistan 2-0 in a historic Test series triumph at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium couple of weeks ago. The clean sweep helped the Tigers to climb to fourth spot in the 2023-25 World Test Championship Standings, with a PCT of 45.83, above England and South Africa. 

    Najmul Hossain Shanto and Co. displayed immense grit a resilience to secure a historic Test triumph in Pakistan. However, they will have to come up with even better better performance to give a fight in India. The hosts are ranked second in the world and are sitting at the summit of the WTC standings. 

    India have won 17 consecutive Test series at home since 2012. Rohit Sharma and Co. played their last red ball series against England earlier this year, fighting back after losing the first Test to clinch the series 4-1. In 13 Tests against India so far, Bangladesh have lost 11. 

    Bangladesh arrived her on Sunday and hit the ground running with their batters having a lengthy net session. Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored crucial centuries in Pakistan, will have key role to play in the slow track at Chepauk. Moreover, Bangladesh boasts a quality spin attack lead by veteran Shakib Al Hasan.  

    Pace bowlers Nahid Rana and Hasan Mahmud have been the find of the Pakistan tour. Rookie Rana is capable of clocking over 140kph on a consistent basis, while Hasan, who took five for the in the second Test, has got the ability to constantly hit the good lengths.   

