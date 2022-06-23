Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heartbreak for EPL fans as Christopher Nkunku inks new deal with RB Leipzig until 2026

    Christopher Nkunku was linked to a move to the EPL this summer, with Manchester United eyeing him. However, he has signed a contract extension with RB Leipzig until 2026.

    Heartbreak for English Premier League EPL fans as Christopher Nkunku inks new deal with RB Leipzig until 2026-ayh
    Paris, First Published Jun 23, 2022, 5:01 PM IST

    French midfielder Christopher Nkunku is one of the recent youngsters who has drawn the attention of many European clubs, including English giants Manchester United. He was also on the radar of a few other English clubs and was heavily backed to move to England from German giants RB Leipzig. However, the English Premier League (EPL) clubs and fans have been dealt with heartbreak, as Nkunku has signed a new contract with the Red Bulls. His new contract is valid until 2026, while it does include a release clause, which will be active from next summer.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by RB Leipzig (@rbleipzig)

    24-year Nkunku began his senior career with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2015 before moving to Leipzig in 2019 for €13 million, along with add-ons. During the 2021-22 season, he was a breakout, hammering 35 goals in 52 matches across tournaments. While he has scored 47 in 136 for Leipzig, overall, he has plundered 63 in 241, whereas he won the DFB-Pokal last season.

    ALSO READ: Zinedine Zidane turns 50 - After no deal with PSG, French legend reveals future plans

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by RB Leipzig (@rbleipzig)

    After penning his new extension with Leipzig, Nkunku stated, “I’m pleased to continue wearing the RB Leipzig shirt. After our great achievement in winning the DFB-Pokal, it remained clear that my story here isn’t over yet – we want more! I was impressed with the club’s efforts to keep me, so a big thanks goes to those responsible for my trust and especially to Oliver Mintzlaff, with whom I was always in close contact.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by RB Leipzig (@rbleipzig)

    “RB Leipzig have made a name for themselves on the international stage in recent years and have repeatedly shown that we can compete for titles. We want to build on that going forward and go one step further,” concluded Nkunku.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2022, 5:01 PM IST
