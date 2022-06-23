Zinedine Zidane turns 50: After no deal with PSG, French legend reveals future plans

Zinedine Zidane is celebrating his 50th birthday. Meanwhile, he has revealed his future plans following no agreement for a managerial role with PSG.

French footballing legend Zinedine Zidane is one of the rarest global footballers to have attained similar success as a player and a manager. Having coached just his former club Real Madrid to date, he has achieved numerous success with the side, winning 11 titles, including twin La Liga trophies and three UEFA Champions League (UCL) recognitions which were won consecutively. Since quitting Los Blancos in 2021, he has been linked to a managerial role with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). While he was attached to it recently, there was no agreement on the same between the two parties. Meanwhile, as he celebrates his 50th birthday on Thursday, he has revealed his future plans.

Speaking to L'Equipe, Zidane reported his future plans, "Never say never. Especially when you are a coach today, but the question is moot. It is irrelevant. As a player, I had a choice in almost every club. As a coach, there are not 50 clubs where I can go. There are two or three possibilities. It is the current reality. As coaches, we have much less choice than players. If I go back to a club, it's to win. I say this with all modesty. That's why I can't go anywhere. For other reasons, I might also be unable to go everywhere." ALSO READ: 'We are not worried' - Bayern Munich's Oliver Kahn amidst Lewandowski's potential Barcelona move

Zidane has also been tipped to be in the running for the France head coach job after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, about which he registered, "I want to, of course. I will be, I hope, one day. When? It's not up to me, but I want to come full circle with the France team. I knew this French team as a player, and it's the most beautiful thing ever happening to me."

Zidane happens to be a one-time Ballon d'Or winner from 1998, while he admitted that he happened to be the best footballer in the world. "Because I give everything, I can offer everything. I have almost nothing at home from my career. Two or three objects. I am not at all conservative or materialistic. When I want to see souvenirs, I go to Marseille. I don't live with it," he documented. ALSO READ: Mane a modern-day Liverpool icon, says Klopp after forward joins Bayern Munich

