    Zinedine Zidane turns 50: After no deal with PSG, French legend reveals future plans

    First Published Jun 23, 2022, 2:47 PM IST

    Zinedine Zidane is celebrating his 50th birthday. Meanwhile, he has revealed his future plans following no agreement for a managerial role with PSG.

    Image credit: Getty

    French footballing legend Zinedine Zidane is one of the rarest global footballers to have attained similar success as a player and a manager. Having coached just his former club Real Madrid to date, he has achieved numerous success with the side, winning 11 titles, including twin La Liga trophies and three UEFA Champions League (UCL) recognitions which were won consecutively. Since quitting Los Blancos in 2021, he has been linked to a managerial role with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). While he was attached to it recently, there was no agreement on the same between the two parties. Meanwhile, as he celebrates his 50th birthday on Thursday, he has revealed his future plans.

    Image credit: Getty

    Speaking to L'Equipe, Zidane reported his future plans, "Never say never. Especially when you are a coach today, but the question is moot. It is irrelevant. As a player, I had a choice in almost every club. As a coach, there are not 50 clubs where I can go. There are two or three possibilities. It is the current reality. As coaches, we have much less choice than players. If I go back to a club, it's to win. I say this with all modesty. That's why I can't go anywhere. For other reasons, I might also be unable to go everywhere."

    Image credit: Getty

    Zidane has also been tipped to be in the running for the France head coach job after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, about which he registered, "I want to, of course. I will be, I hope, one day. When? It's not up to me, but I want to come full circle with the France team. I knew this French team as a player, and it's the most beautiful thing ever happening to me."

    Image credit: Getty

    Zidane happens to be a one-time Ballon d'Or winner from 1998, while he admitted that he happened to be the best footballer in the world. "Because I give everything, I can offer everything. I have almost nothing at home from my career. Two or three objects. I am not at all conservative or materialistic. When I want to see souvenirs, I go to Marseille. I don't live with it," he documented.

    Image credit: Getty

    Zidane also rated 2000 as the best year of his playing career when he led France to the UEFA Euro glory. "1998 was my year, but I think 1999-2000 was my greatest season. Not just for me. For our whole generation in blue. Our France team was exceptional. Euro 2000 remains the pinnacle of this generation. At the Euro, we were unplayable," he concluded.

