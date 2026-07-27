Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are reportedly in high-stakes trade negotiations for all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The deal has hit a standstill due to MI's demand for young batting prodigy Ayush Mhatre, whom CSK is unwilling to trade, offering a counter-package instead.

The Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are reportedly locked in high-stakes negotiations over a blockbuster player trade centred around star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. MI captain Hardik’s future at MI has been thrown into uncertainty after the team’s disappointing campaign under his leadership in IPL 2026.

As the IPL trading window opened on June 30, speculation surrounding Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's future intensified, with Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians reportedly exploring a high-profile trade following Mumbai's disappointing IPL 2026 campaign under his leadership. Apart from CSK, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are also reportedly interested in securing Pandya's services.

However, the trade deal between two successful IPL franchises has hit a standstill primarily due to a stark valuation gap and disagreements over player assets. Though MI apparently agreed to discussions around bridging the valuation gap with additional player adjustments or structured financial compensation, neither franchise has been willing to blink.

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Ayush Mhatre’s Valuation Sticking Point

The Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are reportedly in talks for Hardik Pandya’s services, but negotiations hit a major roadblock over Mumbai's demand for young batting talent Ayush Mhatre. According to a Hindustan Times report, MI are willing to trade Hardik to CSK in exchange for explosive all-rounder Shivam Dube and 19-year-old batting prodigy Ayush Mhatre in a blockbuster player swap.

However, the CSK management refused to part ways with Ayush Mhatre, apparently protecting his long-term potential as a core building block for the franchise. Instead, the Chennai-based IPL franchise has offered a counter package featuring Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, and INR 10 crore in cash.

The reported offer by Chennai Super Kings involves a total estimated package value of around INR 20 crore, though Mumbai Indians remain hesitant to accept it as they continue to push for the inclusion of Ayush Mhatre. Since MI are apparently looking for Rohit Sharma’s successor, Mhatre remains central to their plans.

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Since Hardik Pandya’s existing contract with the Mumbai Indians is worth INR 16.35 crore, so any potential trade carries massive financial and salary-cap implications for both franchises. On the other hand, the combined fee of Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis is INR 14.2 crore at the Chennai Super Kings, creating an intricate financial balancing act that further complicates the negotiations between the two front offices.

The INR 2.15 crore gap is expected to be offset by CSK's reported INR 10 crore cash offer, making the financial structure of the proposed trade more viable.

Fans Debate CSK's Reported Offer for Hardik Pandya

The Chennai Super Kings’ reported offer to part with Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, and an additional INR 10 crore cash compensation in exchange for MI all-rounder Hardik Pandya has sparked a debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts divided over whether the proposed deal would benefit either franchise.

Taking to their X handles, many fans praised CSK for refusing to part ways with Ayush Mhatre, while others felt the proposed trade package heavily favoured the Mumbai Indians. Some argued that parting with Dube, Brevis and an additional INR 10 crore for Hardik would be an excessive price to pay.

A section of fans, however, felt the proposed deal made sense for both teams if it helped CSK land a proven match-winner in Hardik, given his experience, leadership credentials and all-round value in the IPL.

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It remains to be seen whether either franchise will compromise on their valuation of young assets or if other interested franchises like KKR or LSG will swoop in to capitalize on the ongoing deadlock.

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