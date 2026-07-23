RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik and former England captain Alastair Cook engaged in a heated debate over Jacob Bethell's limited playtime at RCB. Karthik defended the sanctity of IPL contracts, while Cook argued that national duty and domestic cricket should take precedence over sitting on a franchise's bench.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting coach Dinesh Karthik and former England captain Alastair Cook were engaged in a heated discussion about Jacob Bethell’s stint with RCB and the rising tension between franchise league commitments and international player availability.

Jacob Bethell was part of RCB's squad in IPL 2026, but the England batter spent much of the early part of the season on the bench due to team combination preferences. He featured in nine matches, scoring 96 runs at an average of 13.71 and a strike rate of 124.67, highlighting his difficulties in cementing a consistent role amidst a star-studded lineup and adjusting to the high-pressure environment of the tournament.

Bethell’s limited opportunities during the 19th IPL season sparked a debate among former England cricketers, who questioned whether English players should spend time on the bench in franchise leagues instead of playing domestic red-ball cricket for their county sides. Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan, and Geoffrey Boycott were critical of players prioritizing lucrative T20 leagues over playing format-defining cricket at home.

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Karthik Questions Logic Behind Criticising Overseas T20 Contracts

On the sidelines of the ongoing edition of The Hundred, Dinesh Karthik and Alastair Cook, alongside RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat, clashed on a podcast over Jacob Bethell’s decision to stick with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL despite limited playing opportunities.

Speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast, Karthik challenged Cook’s point of view by pointing out that when a franchise makes a significant financial investment to secure a player at an auction, the contract is a legally binding commitment that players are expected to honour, regardless of selection or playing time.

“You say he was sitting there warming the bench. He has a contract in place with RCB, which he has decided to be part of. How do you dishonour the contract which he has chosen to be part of? How do you dishonour it because he is warming the bench? So if every player decided to do that - 'If you drop me, I am going back home' - then we will have only 11 players in our environment,” the RCB batting coach said.

“I know he should take a decision. You know Phil Salt is here. I might not play, so I should get back home. Say it not before the season, but before you put your name in the auction. Choose then, and if you get here, decide to play. You can't say, 'Oh, I am not playing, I want to go home,'" he added.

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Jacob Bethell remained with the RCB throughout their successful IPL title defence campaign that saw the franchise lift the trophy for the second successive season despite the young English all-rounder playing a peripheral role on the field.

‘English Cricket is More Important Than the IPL’

Countering RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik’s argument, former England captain Alastair Cook doubled down on his stance that international duties and preparation for Test cricket must always take precedence over sitting on the bench in franchise tournaments.

“Then he came back and did not score any runs in the first two Tests. What I'm saying is, I think this is where it's really important. I'm here for the Test match in a week's time, and one of our No. 3 players is sitting on the bench,” the former England captain said.

“I think it's really important that English cricket is more important than the IPL or a franchise. That's what I think, and apparently, I'm not allowed to think it because the IPL is the best tournament in the world.

“So I'm taking it that Jacob Bethell, who sat on the bench the year before and learnt from all those players, is now also sitting on the bench and not playing. I'm sitting here going, my No. 3 for the side I actually really want to win, which is England - no disrespect to RCB and all those franchises - I want England to be the most successful side," he added.

Despite not playing County Championship before the New Zealand Test series, Jacob Bethell featured in all three matches and scored 103 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 17.17 across six innings. His poor performance was often linked to his lack of red-ball match practice before the series, further strengthening the arguments among former English cricketers that players should prioritise red-ball cricket over bench roles in franchise leagues.

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