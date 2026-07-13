Stephen Fleming has ended his 18-year association with the Chennai Super Kings after mutually agreeing to part ways with the franchise on Monday, July 13. After a series of open and honest discussions, Fleming decided to step down as head coach to allow for a comprehensive structural reset of the franchise

The decision was announced after the Texas Super Kings finished at the bottom of the points table in the ongoing edition of Major League Cricket (MLC), marking the final assignment in his tenure across all three Super Kings franchises. He also departed from his coaching role with the Joburg Super Kings in SA20, bringing an historic association with the entire Super Kings ecosystem.

Stephen Fleming played for the CSK in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 before being transitioned to full-time head coach ahead of the 2009 campaign. On that note, let’s take a look at why CSK parting ways with Fleming makes sense.