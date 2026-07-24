Sanju Samson revealed that leaving Rajasthan Royals for Chennai Super Kings was a "huge career risk." The wicketkeeper-batter also credited MS Dhoni's timely advice for reviving his form after a poor start, helping him enjoy a superb IPL 2026 season with CSK.

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson has finally spoken out about his big move from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings before the last IPL season. Sanju admitted that leaving Rajasthan was a "huge career risk."

Speaking on Jio Star's 'Superstars' show, he also revealed how former captain MS Dhoni's advice gave him a much-needed confidence boost when he was struggling with his form at CSK.

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Sanju Explains His Decision To Leave RR

Sanju's move to Chennai was one of the biggest trades in IPL history, for a massive ₹18 crore. In return, Chennai sent Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals.

"Once you tell the Rajasthan management you're leaving, there's no turning back. You might even end up in a situation where you're not sure which team will pick you in the auction. Still, I had made up my mind that 2025 would be my last season there," Sanju explained.

He said the decision came after weeks of discussions with his family.

"I'm 30 now, and I was ready to take on a new challenge and start from scratch. Many people told me my batting style wouldn't work on Chepauk's slow pitches. But I told myself I had to find my own way," he added.

How MS Dhoni Helped Sanju Rediscover His Form

Sanju joined CSK in top form, having just been named 'Player of the Tournament' at the T20 World Cup. However, things didn't go to plan initially. He was dismissed for single-digit scores in the first three IPL matches, and Chennai lost all of them. It was during this tough phase that MS Dhoni stepped in to support him.

"After the first three losses, Mahi bhai (Dhoni) came and spoke to me during practice. He asked if I was okay," Sanju recalled. "I started saying, 'Bhaiya, I'm okay, but...' He immediately stopped me and said, 'Don't let your mind wander into the 'but'. Just focus on what you do best. Everything will fall into place.'"

Sanju says those words were a huge lesson. Without trying to change his style or giving in to the pressure, he went into the next match against Delhi Capitals and smashed a brilliant unbeaten 115. A

After overcoming the initial hurdles, Sanju had a fantastic season for Chennai. He scored 477 runs in 14 innings at an average of 43.36 and a blistering strike rate of 165.63, including two centuries and one half-century.

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