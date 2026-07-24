Australian batter Travis Head has finally spoken about the controversial handshake snub from Virat Kohli during an IPL 2026 match. Head downplayed the incident, calling it a normal part of the game with "nothing to patch over," and also addressed the online abuse his wife received, commending her handling of the situation.

Australian flamboyant batter Travis Head, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026, broke his silence on the handshake snub by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli following the match in Hyderabad in May this year.

Virat Kohli and Travis Head were involved in a heated verbal exchange during RCB's 256-run chase, which culminated in Kohli appearing to walk past Head's outstretched hand during the post-match handshake, sparking widespread fan debate. The former RCB captain seemingly declined to shake hands with the SRH opener, who had extended his hand in an apparent attempt to bury the hatchet.

Virat Kohli didn't reveal the reason behind the apparent handshake snub, while Travis Head also chose not to address the incident immediately after the match. However, the incident caught the attention of fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), triggering a massive debate.

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‘I Don’t Think There’s Anything to Patch Over’

Two months after the controversy, SRH opener Travis Head finally cleared the air, stating that competitive heat on the field is a normal part of the game and requires no extra effort to resolve.

“I don't think there's anything to patch over,” the 32-year-old told Code Sports.

“That's just that's what it is. That's yeah. No surprises with how the competition went or what went on. So as expected,” he added.

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The heated exchange between Virat Kohli and Travis Head captured the cameras around the stadium, but what led to the confrontation remains a talking point among fans and cricket enthusiasts who analyse the intense competitive spirit shared between the two fierce competitors.

The post-match handshake snub by Kohli likely hinted that his verbal altercation with Head during the match had pushed tensions to a boiling point, proving once again that high-stakes IPL encounters often produce drama that lingers long after the final ball is bowled.

Head Speaks on Wife Being Subjected To Social Media Abuse

The verbal altercation between Virat Kohli and Travis Head led to the Australian opener’s wife, Jessica Davies, becoming an unfortunate target of severe online abuse from aggressive fans across social media platforms. However, Head downplayed the episode, saying his wife handled the online abuse remarkably well despite the negativity.

“I think Jessica and I have a great perspective on things. That's the world we live in, and I think she's amazing in how she handles that kind of stuff. It was more that the family stuff was built around it, flowing on to other family members who don't particularly see that sort of stuff,” Head said.

“Everyone forgets about it in a few days' time. She handled it extremely well. It's probably handling it with others and what other people's perspective of what things are like,” he added.

In IPL 2026, Travis Head had a good outing, aggregating 410 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 27.33 and a strike rate of 170.12 in 15 matches. In his overall IPL career, the Australian opener has amassed 1556 runs, including a century and 10 fifties, at an average of 32.41 and a strike rate of 170.05 in 53 matches.

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