Happy Birthday PT Usha: 5 unknown facts about the Queen of Indian track and field

PT Usha happens to be the most legendary Indian track and field athlete to date. As she turns 58, we present five unknown facts about her.

Regarding some of the most legendary Indian track and field athletes, PT Usha is one name that has to come into the minds of every Indian. The legendary sprinter from Kuttali, Kerala, dominated Indian track and field athletics between 1976–2000. The five-foot and seven-inch tall sprinter participated in the 100-metres, 200-metres and 400-metres categories. She has won numerous medals throughout her career, which is 34, while it includes 18 golds and 13 silvers. She was obsessed with her personal records and always competed against herself. While she turns 58 years old on Monday, we present five facts about her that you might not know.

Winning National Pakistan Games

Yes, you read that right. In 1980, Usha participated in the National Pakistan Games in Karachi, where she featured in the 100m and 200m races. And, not surprisingly, she won both of them.

ALSO READ: CDS General Bipin Rawat passes away - From Tendulkar to PT Usha - Indian sports fraternity mourns his demise

Youngest Indian woman in Olympics

During the 1980 Moscow Olympics, Usha made her debut and became the youngest Indian woman to compete in the same. Besides, she was also the first Indian woman to participate in the event.

Another first in Olympics

Although Usha never won a medal in the Olympics, another of her firsts at the event happened to be that she became the first Indian woman sprinter to reach the final of the tournament during the 1985 Los Angeles Olympics.

ALSO READ: Here's how PT Usha got inspired by Milkha Singh? A must read

Asian Championships record

During the 1985 Asian Championships in Jakarta, Usha won five gold medals at the event, which is still the record for most by a woman in a single event.

Awards and honours

Arjuna Award: 1984

Padma Shri: 1985

Owing to her illustrious career, Usha was conferred with numerous accolades:

Honorary doctorate (D.Litt.) - Kannur University: 2000

Honorary doctorate (D.Sc.) - IIT Kanpur: 2017

Honorary doctorate (D.Litt.) - University of Calicut: 2018

IAAF Veteran Pin: 2019