    Happy Birthday PT Usha: 5 unknown facts about the Queen of Indian track and field

    Kolkata, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 2:34 PM IST

    Regarding some of the most legendary Indian track and field athletes, PT Usha is one name that has to come into the minds of every Indian. The legendary sprinter from Kuttali, Kerala, dominated Indian track and field athletics between 1976–2000. The five-foot and seven-inch tall sprinter participated in the 100-metres, 200-metres and 400-metres categories. She has won numerous medals throughout her career, which is 34, while it includes 18 golds and 13 silvers. She was obsessed with her personal records and always competed against herself. While she turns 58 years old on Monday, we present five facts about her that you might not know.

    Winning National Pakistan Games
    Yes, you read that right. In 1980, Usha participated in the National Pakistan Games in Karachi, where she featured in the 100m and 200m races. And, not surprisingly, she won both of them.

    Youngest Indian woman in Olympics
    During the 1980 Moscow Olympics, Usha made her debut and became the youngest Indian woman to compete in the same. Besides, she was also the first Indian woman to participate in the event.

    Another first in Olympics
    Although Usha never won a medal in the Olympics, another of her firsts at the event happened to be that she became the first Indian woman sprinter to reach the final of the tournament during the 1985 Los Angeles Olympics.

    Asian Championships record
    During the 1985 Asian Championships in Jakarta, Usha won five gold medals at the event, which is still the record for most by a woman in a single event.

    Awards and honours
    Arjuna Award: 1984
    Padma Shri: 1985
    Owing to her illustrious career, Usha was conferred with numerous accolades:
    Honorary doctorate (D.Litt.) - Kannur University: 2000
    Honorary doctorate (D.Sc.) - IIT Kanpur: 2017
    Honorary doctorate (D.Litt.) - University of Calicut: 2018
    IAAF Veteran Pin: 2019

