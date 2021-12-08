  • Facebook
    CDS General Bipin Rawat passes away: From Tendulkar to PT Usha - Indian sports fraternity mourns his demise

    India lost its Indian Army General CDS Gen Bipin Rawat in a freak accident, as his helicopter crashed. Consequently, the Indian sports fraternity mourned his demise, starting from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli.

    CDS General Bipin Rawat passes away: From Sachin Tendulkar to PT Usha - Indian sports fraternity mourns his demise-ayh
    Kolkata, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 8:53 PM IST
    It is a sad day for India, as Indian Army General CDS Gen Bipin Rawat has passed away. He was involved in a freak accident, as the helicopter carrying him crashed in the Coonor district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Consequently, the entire nation is mourning the painful loss, including the sporting fraternity.

    The likes of legendary Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, along with Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli, expressed their sadness at the happening. Among other sporting personalities were cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Shami, Venkatesh Prasad and VVS Laxman. Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu mourned the same, along with legendary former Indian sprinter PT Usha from other sports.

    ALSO READ: IAF helicopter crash - PM Modi, President Kovind condole CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's death

    As for the incident, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has said that his IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter was flying from Sulur for Wellington, with 14 persons on board, along with the crew. Gen Rawat was reportedly visiting the Defence Services Staff College in the Nilgiri Hills as he was scheduled to address the faculty and student officers. It was around noon when the chopper lost control and crashed. Gen Rawat, along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 more persons on board, has died.

    “As India’s first CDS, Gen Rawat worked on diverse aspects relating to our armed forces, including defence reforms. He brought with him a rich experience of serving in the Army. India will never forget his exceptional service,” said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

