    Happy Birthday Neeraj Chopra: Olympic gold-medalist thanks his fans as wishes pour in (WATCH)

    Neeraj Chopra happens to be only the second Indian Olympic gold medalist. He has turned 24-year-old. Consequently, wishes have poured in, as he has thanked his fans for the same.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Dec 24, 2021, 1:51 PM IST
    Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is a big sports celebrity now. Having won the gold medal during the Tokyo Olympics 2020 earlier this year, he became only the second Indian to win the gold at the event. Meanwhile, he has turned 24 years old on Friday, and he has thanked his fans for wishing him on this special day.

    From midnight, wishes began to pour in for the newest Indian Olympic gold medalist. Among the sportspersons who wished Chopra happened to be Rani Rampal (Indian women's hockey player). Also, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) and Indian sports fan army, the Bharat Army, sent out their wishes.

    ALSO WATCH: From Neeraj Chopra to Mithali Raj: A look at winners of Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards

    Meanwhile, Chopra tweeted a video, thanking for the wishes, as he said, "Hello all, and whoever has wished me on my birthday, thank you to all. I hope you all are happy. I am currently in the USA [United States of America], running 13 hours back, so it's still 23rd here. After returning from training, I saw your messages. I was having dinner with my coaches. Thank you again. Stay safe." The coach also said, "Hello, thanks for your support."

    Chopra has won 17 medals to date. While he has won 11 career gold medals, a couple of them happen to record-breaking performances. Besides, he has won four silver medals and a couple of bronze medals. His best performance happens to be a throw of 88.07 metres that he attained during an event in Patna earlier this year.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2021, 1:51 PM IST
