Motovolt M7 electric scooter launched – Price, EMI and features REVEALED!

Read Full Gallery

Discover the Motovolt M7 electric scooter, a budget-friendly option with a long range and smart features. Learn about its price, EMI plans starting at ₹15,000 down payment, and impressive performance.

Motovolt M7 Electric Scooter: Nowadays, the trend of electric vehicles is increasing rapidly, especially in the world of two-wheelers. Due to rising petrol and diesel prices, people are now attracted to electric scooters. One of these is the Motovolt M7 electric scooter, which is attracting customers with its excellent range, smart features, and affordable price. Today, we will tell you how to make this electric scooter your own by paying just ₹ 15,000 upfront, and also give you detailed information about its finance plan and performance.

Motovolt M7 Price The ex-showroom price of the Motovolt M7 electric scooter is ₹1.23 lakh. If you are thinking about the budget, then this scooter will be very economical. This price really falls within the budget range for a good electric scooter. Apart from this, considering the features and range of the scooter, this price feels even more attractive. If you are thinking of buying an electric scooter, the Motovolt M7 will definitely be a great choice. Also Read | Ultraviolette’s ‘Tesseract’ shakes the market with 50,000 bookings in 14 days!

EMI Plans on Motovolt M7 If you have any financial problems in buying this scooter, then there is nothing to worry about. The Motovolt M7 has a finance plan, so you can easily get it. You only have to pay ₹ 15,000 as a down payment, after which you will get a loan from the bank at an interest rate of 9.7%. To repay this loan, you have to pay a monthly EMI of ₹ 4,403 every month for the next 3 years i.e. 36 months. Buying a scooter with this type of EMI plan becomes very easy, and you can pay in affordable installments as per your convenience. This will make it more accessible for you to buy the Motovolt M7.

Strong Performance of Motovolt M7 Now let's talk about the performance of Motovolt M7. When you are thinking of buying an electric scooter, it is important to know its range and power. The Motovolt M7 is equipped with a powerful electric motor, which gives the scooter excellent speed and performance. It uses a large battery pack, which will give you a long range. This scooter travels up to 166 kilometers on a single charge, which makes it an excellent choice. Also Read | Good News for all electric vehicle users: Tamil Nadu Govt Offers Rs20000 Subsidy; read details This range will be very convenient for you when you use the scooter for daily tasks, especially during long journeys. Due to this range, you do not have to worry about frequent charging, and you will not have any problems during the journey. Apart from this, the Motovolt M7 also has fast charging support, so you can charge it very quickly. This scooter is equipped with smart features, which makes it even more attractive.

Smart Features of Motovolt M7 Many smart and advanced features have been provided in the Motovolt M7, which makes it an excellent electric scooter. In this, you will get features like Bluetooth connectivity, navigation support with Google Maps, digital instrument cluster, and TFT display. Due to these smart features, this scooter not only runs well but also enhances the riding experience. Apart from this, the Motovolt M7 comes with features like LED headlights and taillights, which not only beautify the scooter but also provide good lighting at night. This scooter is also a great choice for the environment, as it is completely electric and uses electricity instead of petrol and diesel.

Motivolt M7 Design

The design of the Motovolt M7 is also very attractive. Everyone will love its modern and stylish look. The design of this scooter is not only aerodynamic but also performs well while traveling on the road. Its lightweight and strong body gives you a comfortable and safe journey. Conclusion

If you are troubled by rising petrol and diesel prices and are looking for an economical, eco-friendly, and smart scooter, then the Motovolt M7 is the best choice for an electric scooter. Its excellent range, smart features, and affordable price make it an attractive option for every electric vehicle enthusiast. Apart from this, it can be easily purchased through the EMI plan. So, if you are also thinking of buying an electric scooter, then definitely check out the Motovolt M7. Its performance, range, and smart features will not let you down and will give you relief from the increasing petrol prices.

Latest Videos