Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay joined the viral "Get a Reply From Erling Haaland" social media trend, where users try to elicit a response from the Manchester City striker. Ramsay’s unexpected participation surprised fans and boosted the challenge's popularity, generating widespread online conversation.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has become the latest high-profile name to join the viral “Get a Reply From Erling Haaland” trend, leaving football fans and social media users pleasantly surprised. The unexpected crossover between the world-renowned chef and the Manchester City striker has added fresh momentum to one of the internet’s biggest ongoing social media challenges.

The trend revolves around users posting messages aimed at getting a response from Erling Haaland on social media. Over time, the challenge has attracted thousands of participants, from football supporters and content creators to celebrities eager to see if the Norwegian star will reply.

Adding to the excitement, Ramsay shared a playful post directed at Haaland, instantly grabbing attention online. Fans were quick to react, amused that one of the world's most famous chefs had joined a trend largely driven by football enthusiasts.

His post quickly spread across social media platforms, with users flooding the comments section with humorous reactions. One user wrote, "Can't believe he's playing too." Another commented, "Even Gordon Ramsay wants a reply from Haaland!" The light-hearted exchange only fuelled the popularity of the trend further.

Check the viral post here:

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Many users joked that Haaland had become one of the internet's hardest celebrities to get a response from, while others praised Ramsay for embracing online humour and staying connected with viral culture. Several fans also tagged Haaland, urging him to reply to the celebrity chef and complete the challenge.

The viral trend has become popular because of its simplicity. Participants post creative, funny or unexpected messages in the hope that Haaland will notice and respond. Every new celebrity joining the challenge brings fresh attention, encouraging more users to participate.

Ramsay's involvement has also highlighted how social media trends increasingly blur the lines between sports, entertainment and popular culture. Whether it is football stars, chefs or actors, public figures are now actively engaging in internet trends that resonate with younger audiences.

Although there is no guarantee Haaland will respond, Ramsay's participation has already achieved what many viral posts aim for—it entertained millions and sparked widespread conversation. As the challenge continues to gain traction, fans are eagerly watching to see whether the Manchester City striker will eventually acknowledge the celebrity chef's post, adding another memorable chapter to the internet's favourite football trend.

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