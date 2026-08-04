Cheteshwar Pujara says Ravindra Jadeja's mindset in Tests has changed from containing runs to attacking for wickets on every ball. He notes this mental shift is key to Jadeja's success, making him a more potent bowler ahead of the Sri Lanka tour.

'Now he is delivering every ball with purpose' Speaking ahead of the series on JioStar's 'Follow The Blues', Pujara, a long-time teammate of Jadeja, spoke on his changing mindset in Test cricket, saying that the bowler is well aware of his strengths and focusing on bowling in the line of stumps to get a wicket. "Earlier, when Ravindra Jadeja used to bowl, his mindset was not to give away too many runs, especially in red-ball cricket. If there was a little help in the wicket, then he would try to take wickets. But if the wicket was not conducive to bowlers, his focus was on restricting the runs. But now, he has understood his own strengths and is bowling accordingly," he said."In every game, he is trying to land the ball in the line of the stumps and get the batter out. Earlier, his mindset was a little more defensive, but now he is delivering every ball with the purpose of taking a wicket. So, you think a little more about your game. You use the crease a little better, try to go wider, and adjust your length according to the batter. That mental shift is very important for the game," he added. Jadeja's Illustrious Test Career In 89 Tests with the ball, Jadeja has taken 348 wickets at an average of 25.11, with 17 four-fers, 15 five-wicket hauls and three ten-fers to his name, with best figures of 7/42. He has also scored 4,095 runs in 133 innings at an average of 38.27, with six centuries and eight fifties. With each passing year, Jadeja's reliability with bat and ball has raised up a notch, making him one of the finest all-rounders of the modern era. Chasing Milestones and WTC Points With Test assignments against New Zealand (two Tests away) and Australia (five Tests at home) coming up after it, Jadeja will start his chase for 400 Test wickets. If he reaches that mark, he would be the only fifth Indian to reach the landmark. Jadeja last featured for India in Tests during the series loss to South Africa last year in November. His last year was not really good by his high standards, having taken just 25 scalps in 10 matches at an average of 38.20, with best figures of 4/50.India are currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings, having registered four wins and four losses in nine matches, with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 48.150. India's updated squad for Test series against Sri Lanka India's updated squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka is: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi. *Subject to fitness clearance. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara highlighted all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's changing mindset in Test cricket, saying that in recent times, he has went from focusing on run containment to looking for a wicket on every ball. Jadeja will make his return to the Indian team after missing the one-off Test against Afghanistan, when he takes to the field during the two-Test tour to Sri Lanka starting from August 15 onwards.Speaking ahead of the series on JioStar's 'Follow The Blues', Pujara, a long-time teammate of Jadeja, spoke on his changing mindset in Test cricket, saying that the bowler is well aware of his strengths and focusing on bowling in the line of stumps to get a wicket. "Earlier, when Ravindra Jadeja used to bowl, his mindset was not to give away too many runs, especially in red-ball cricket. If there was a little help in the wicket, then he would try to take wickets. But if the wicket was not conducive to bowlers, his focus was on restricting the runs. But now, he has understood his own strengths and is bowling accordingly," he said."In every game, he is trying to land the ball in the line of the stumps and get the batter out. Earlier, his mindset was a little more defensive, but now he is delivering every ball with the purpose of taking a wicket. So, you think a little more about your game. You use the crease a little better, try to go wider, and adjust your length according to the batter. That mental shift is very important for the game," he added.In 89 Tests with the ball, Jadeja has taken 348 wickets at an average of 25.11, with 17 four-fers, 15 five-wicket hauls and three ten-fers to his name, with best figures of 7/42. He has also scored 4,095 runs in 133 innings at an average of 38.27, with six centuries and eight fifties. With each passing year, Jadeja's reliability with bat and ball has raised up a notch, making him one of the finest all-rounders of the modern era.With Test assignments against New Zealand (two Tests away) and Australia (five Tests at home) coming up after it, Jadeja will start his chase for 400 Test wickets. If he reaches that mark, he would be the only fifth Indian to reach the landmark. Jadeja last featured for India in Tests during the series loss to South Africa last year in November. His last year was not really good by his high standards, having taken just 25 scalps in 10 matches at an average of 38.20, with best figures of 4/50.India are currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings, having registered four wins and four losses in nine matches, with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 48.150.India's updated squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka is: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi. *Subject to fitness clearance. (ANI)