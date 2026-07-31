A heartwarming viral video shows a young football fan adorably mimicking Manchester City star Erling Haaland’s signature meditation goal celebration. The article also covers the global impact of Haaland's celebration and provides details on his anticipated return to action for the upcoming season.

A funny yet heartwarming video has captured the internet's attention, showing a young football enthusiast brilliantly mimicking Norway and Manchester City star Erling Haaland’s trademark celebration right after finding the back of the net.

Erling Haaland, who featured in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2026, is known for his prolific goal-scoring prowess and his signature zen-like celebration, where he sits cross-legged on the pitch with his index fingers and thumbs pinched together, a pose that has quickly become a massive hit among aspiring young footballers worldwide.

Though the Norwegian is a prolific goalscorer for his national side and Manchester City, he is also a trendsetter off the pitch, especially through his social media presence and fashion choices, through his social media presence and fashion choices.

Also Read: Erling Haaland Replies to Indian Creator's Weight-Loss Challenge, Viral Instagram Comment Stuns Fans (WATCH)

Little Kid’s Haaland’s Meditation Pose Goes Viral

Erling Haaland’s famous meditation pose after scoring a goal has become a sensation and has now captured hearts everywhere as fans, especially young children, continue to imitate his trademark celebration on pitches and playgrounds around the world, turning a simple post-goal celebration into a global cultural phenomenon.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially Instagram, a little kid was seen scoring a goal after his father gently tossed him the ball. After calmly guiding it into the net, the youngster excitedly ran for a few steps before dropping into Haaland's signature meditation pose, sitting cross-legged with both fists raised in the air.

Though the kid didn't perfectly recreate the Norwegian football star’s trademark pose, his adorable attempt still captured the essence of the celebration.

Erling Haaland’s simple post-goal celebration has become a massive cultural touchstone for young fans across the globe who continue to look up to the star striker not just for his incredible goalscoring feats, but for his fun and memorable personality on and off the pitch.

The young kid’s attempt to pull off Manchester City star’s meditation pose highlights how deeply the iconic celebration has resonated with the next generation of football fans, inspiring kids everywhere to channel their inner Haaland every time they score.

When Will Erling Haaland Return to Action?

Erling Haaland had a standout FIFA World Cup debut, where he netted seven goals in five matches while helping Norway qualify for the knockout stage, where they were defeated by the eventual bronze medal winner, England, in the quarterfinals.

Following his World Cup, the 25-year-old is currently on a break and has been rested for Manchester City’s upcoming friendly matches against Inter Milan, Team K League, and Atletico Madrid on August 1, 5, and 9, respectively, as extended workload rest in order to ensure he is fully recovered and at peak fitness ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Haaland is expected to return to competitive action for the FA Community Shield Final against the defending Premier League champions Arsenal at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. With City’s Premier League campaign beginning on 23rd August, the star striker is gearing up to lead the attack once again as his side looks to reclaim domestic dominance.

In the last Premier League season, Erling Haaland was the highest goalscorer with 27 goals to claim the Golden Boot once again, proving his unstoppable form in front of goal before heading into the international summer tournament.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Puducherry Jersey Seller Hilariously Mimics Erling Haaland’s Famous Walk (WATCH)