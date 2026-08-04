India will play a historic friendly match against five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 in Kolkata. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey called it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Indian players and said talks are on for a smooth event.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey said that the friendly match between India and five-time champions Brazil later this year would be a great opportunity for Indian footballers and added that talks were held with the West Bengal state government for the smooth organisation of the match.

The AIFF, on July 30, announced that the Brazil senior men's national team will play an international friendly match against India on October 3 in Kolkata. Brazil, five-time world champions, are the most successful men's national team in football. India will host the Selecão at the Salt Lake Stadium in one of the biggest matches in Indian football history.

Speaking to ANI about the match, he said, "I would say that this is such a football match that every player wants to play, and I think playing against Brazil for India is historic."

"Since the news of India playing Brazil was announced, football fans showed a lot of excitement about the match and want to know about the organisation of the match. I would want that through this match, the football-loving people of India benefit and they come forward and connect more with football," he added.

Chaubey termed the match as something "any player can wait their whole life" for.

"There are many Brazil fans in India, there are many Brazil fans here in Bengal. I think it's a good opportunity and players will play and enjoy this game, it will benefit them in their lives and careers, and their professional experience will also increase," he added.

Ensuring Smooth Organisation

Chaubey also stressed that the preparation for the match should be done correctly and the "indiscipline and disorder" witnessed during Argentina football icon Lionel Messi's visit to the state as a part of his 'GOAT India Tour' should not happen once again.

He said that to make sure things go smoothly, talks are being held with the state government, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, and all the details are being asked for by the government regarding the help needed and adherence to all FIFA protocols and SOPs.

"The match's preparation should be done correctly, according to international protocol, and from what we have seen in the past, when Messi came to Kolkata on December 13th, the indiscipline and disorder we saw there should not happen. Detailed talks were held on organising this football match correctly through the All India Football Federation with the cooperation of the state government," he said.

"The Chief Minister wants that this match goes ahead well, and for this, we have been asked for details regarding the help we need from the state government and make sure that FIFA protocols, SOPs are followed," he added.

Chaubey said that the CM has asked the Sports Minister Indranil Khan to take up the matter and seek cooperation from concerned departments and ministries.

"Tomorrow we will go and do a recce of the stadium, and the Honourable Chief Minister will talk to whichever departments in the central government in Delhi are necessary for this, and will give us further guidance; we will work accordingly," said Chaubey.

"Whatever is asked of AIFF, AIFF will cooperate on this matter. The inspection will happen at the end of this month," he signed off.

Brazil Excited to Play in India

In a post on X, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) also announced the development. Calling it a historic occasion, the CBF said it is excited to connect with India, which it described as home to the Brazilian national team's largest international fanbase.

"From Australia to India. The Brazilian National Team's schedule continues. After the friendlies in Australia, our next destination will be India, where we will write an unprecedented chapter in our history. On October 3, the National Team will take the field for the first time on Indian soil, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. It will be a special encounter with a country that hosts the largest international fanbase of the Brazilian National Team and that, for generations, has followed the history of Brazilian football with immense affection and passion. We are eager to live this moment alongside millions of Indian fans! See you in Kolkata," the CBF said.

Brazil's FIFA Window Schedule

In another post, the CBF announced its September FIFA international window schedule, confirming two friendly matches against Australia in Queensland. Brazil will face Australia in Townsville on September 25 and Brisbane on September 29 as part of the Queensland Football Series 2026.

"The matches are part of the Queensland Football Series 2026 and mark the Brazilian National Team's reunion with the Australian public in another key international commitment. See you soon, Australia," the CBF said. (ANI)