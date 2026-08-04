Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi has received his maiden call-up to the Indian Test squad, replacing the injured Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming Sri Lanka series. His selection follows a stellar Ranji Trophy season and a journey where he had to overcome early hurdles, including his father's initial preference for academics over cricket.

Jammu and Kashmir star pacer Auqib Nabi received a maiden national call-up for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka on Monday, August 3. Auqib was added to the Test squad as a replacement for lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the series due to a left knee injury sustained during the ODI series against England.

The 31-year-old's maiden national call-up makes him the first pacer from Jammu and Kashmir to be selected for India's Test squad and only the second cricketer from the region after Parvez Rasool, who made his India debut in an ODI against Bangladesh in 2014. If Nabi makes his debut against Sri Lanka, he will become the first player from Jammu and Kashmir to represent India in Test cricket.

Auqib Nabi earned his maiden India call-up on the back of an outstanding domestic season, claiming 60 wickets in 10 matches in the Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season and playing a pivotal role in guiding Jammu and Kashmir to their maiden title in India’s prestigious domestic red-ball tournament.

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Auqib Nabi’s Father Once Almost Denied Him a Break

As Auqib Nabi eventually earned his maiden India call-up for a crucial Test series against Sri Lanka, the Jammu and Kashmir pacer had to overcome several hurdles early in his career, most notably his father's strict emphasis on education over cricket.

When a young Auqib was selected for the BCCI fast-bowling camp under Australian legend Glenn McGrath at the MRF Pace Foundation, his father famously turned down the opportunity as he wanted his son to priortise 12th board exams rather than travelling to Chennai for the training camp.

“His father was dead against him attending the camp organised by BCCI, despite McGrath being the coach. He told me that he should instead focus on studies and prepare for his medical entrance test. I had to convince him that Auqib can’t miss this opportunity to train under McGrath,” Auqib’s first-club captain Zubair Dar told the PTI.

“Once I was able to convince his dad, he said that he wouldn’t allow Auqib to travel by train from Srinagar to Chennai. He arranged for INR 10,000, quite a sum for a government schoolteacher, and told Auqib to take a flight. A few months back, when Auqib got a record deal in IPL, his father recollected how I had convinced him back then,” he added.

Before earning his maiden national call-up, Auqib Nabi Dar earned his first-ever IPL contract when the Delhi Capitals (DC) signed the Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder for a whopping INR 8.4 crore at the IPL 2026 auction. However, he didn’t have an ideal outing, failing to take a single wicket in his five outings.

Auqib Nabi's Humility Shone Long Before His India Call-Up

The Jammu and Kashmir pacer, who picked 104 wickets across two Ranji Trophy seasons, remained grounded despite his rapid rise through the ranks. Recalling Auqib’s early days, his first-club captain Zubai Dar shared a heartwarming anecdote that reflected the youngster's humility and innocence long before he earned an India call-up.

“He is a man who believes in minding his own business, talks very little and hasn’t changed one bit in all these years. Even before leaving for the IPL camp, he suddenly dropped in at my residence. This is the result of his hard work over the years,” Zubair said.

“He was around 14 when he played for an opposition team against our club, Baramulla Cricket Club (BCC). He bowled well and nearly won the match for his team with a 50-run knock. I asked him after the match if he would like to join our club. He asked, ‘Brother, do I need to pay money to play?’ I was bowled over by his innocence,” he added.

Auqib Nabi Dar’s performance for BCC earned him a place in Jammu and Kashmir's senior side, paving the way for his first-class debut. Over the last few years, Auqib developed into one of India’s most consistent domestic fast bowlers. In his first-class career, he picked up 162 wickets, including 16 fifers and 4 10-wicket hauls, at an average of 18.63 and an economy rate of 2.90 in 43 matches.

Auqib served as a net bowler for Team India for a one-off Test against Afghanistan before making his India A debut in an unofficial Test series against Sri Lanka A, where he picked six wickets across four innings.

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