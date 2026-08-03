A cat became an internet sensation after a viral Instagram post highlighted its uncanny resemblance to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. The image featured a fluffy, blonde cat with blue eyes, which users affectionately nicknamed "Meowland." The comparison sparked numerous memes and jokes online.

A furry feline has become the internet's newest football sensation after social media users spotted its uncanny resemblance to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. The amusing comparison quickly went viral, prompting thousands of reactions, memes and jokes online. Even Haaland himself couldn't resist joining in on the fun.

The viral image, shared by the popular Instagram page Cats on Catnip, features a fluffy, long-haired cat with striking blond fur, piercing blue eyes and an intense expression that many users said looked remarkably similar to the Norwegian football star. The resemblance sparked a flood of comments, with fans affectionately nicknaming the cat "Meowland."

Check the viral post here:

The post quickly gained traction across social media platforms, drawing thousands of likes and shares from football fans and cat lovers alike. Many users joked that the feline looked like Haaland preparing for a Champions League match, while others said it had the same trademark icy stare that the Manchester City forward is known for.

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One of the most popular comments on the post read, "This cat has scored 40 goals already." Another user joked, "The Ballon d'Or for Best Cat goes to Meowland." Others filled the comments section with football-themed puns and playful references to Haaland's goal-scoring exploits.

The viral moment became even more entertaining when Erling Haaland himself acknowledged the comparison. Reacting to the post on Instagram, the Norwegian striker simply commented: "Meow." His one-word response delighted fans and added further momentum to the meme, with many praising the footballer for embracing the joke rather than ignoring it.

Screenshots of Haaland's comment quickly spread across X and Instagram, generating even more engagement. Fans applauded his sense of humour, saying the response was exactly what they expected from the Manchester City star.

The episode highlights how social media continues to blur the lines between sports, entertainment and internet culture. From celebrity lookalikes to unexpected viral memes, even the world's biggest athletes are increasingly becoming part of online trends.

For Haaland, whose on-field performances regularly dominate football headlines, this time it wasn't a spectacular goal or a trophy celebration that captured the internet's attention. Instead, it was an adorable cat whose resemblance was so convincing that fans crowned it the newest member of the football world — "Meowland."

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