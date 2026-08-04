Looks like FIFA President Gianni Infantino is in some serious hot water. UEFA has sent him a 6-page letter, telling him to hold on to some specific documents. Reports say 18 other FIFA officials got the same message: don't get rid of any proof.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is in a tight spot. Just a day ago, the world's top football body had to scrap its plan to sell the World Cup. But the trouble for Infantino and his team isn't over.

Sources say that UEFA, Europe's football governing body, is getting ready for a legal fight against FIFA and Joshua Kushner. They've sent a legal notice telling everyone involved not to destroy any evidence related to this plan.

Infantino Under Serious Pressure

We've learned that UEFA sent a 6-page letter to the FIFA President. The letter specifically tells him to preserve certain documents. It also names 18 FIFA officials, giving them clear instructions to keep all evidence safe.

A similar letter was also sent to Joshua Kushner, who is the brother of former US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. He has also been told to hold on to all related information. A top law firm is handling this case for UEFA.

UEFA has been very specific. They've asked to preserve all information about the plan's concept, design, structure, administration, and execution.

This includes board papers, committee notes, strategy documents, financial models, project costs, legal opinions, term sheets, and letters of interest and investment. The instruction is clear: nothing should be destroyed, altered, or even changed. But that's not where it ends.

A Plan to Remove the FIFA President?

There are also whispers that a plan is in motion to remove Infantino from his post. It seems like a serious move. After the World Cup final, Infantino started his campaign to win next year's election, which would be his fourth term as FIFA president.

While many countries initially backed him, some are now having second thoughts. Wales, for example, has already withdrawn its support. Infantino's biggest support base is in Africa and Latin America. Now, reports suggest that the European group is trying to get these countries on their side too.