    From Verstappen to Hamilton - F1 drivers excited about Las Vegas night GP from 2023

    After months of negotiations, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali flew from London to Sin City’s iconic Strip to announce the Las Vegas Grand Prix will join the calendar next year.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Las Vegas, First Published Mar 31, 2022, 1:54 PM IST

    Formula One will have a third race in the United States from next year after securing a deal for a Las Vegas Grand Prix. The 6.12km track will see drivers roar past a portion of the Nevada resort city's famous Strip. The Las Vegas GP will be a night race and will be held on a Saturday. Las Vegas joins the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, and the new Miami event, which makes its debut in May this year.

    Following this announcement, F1 drivers across teams expressed joy over racing in Las Vegas. From defending champions Max Verstappen to seven-time champions Lewis Hamilton, the drivers were left stunned to know that they would be racing in Sin City.

    Verstappen said that he feels few drives may not wake up for the race itself. "Let's not do back-to-back for this one. Let's give it like a two-weeks break before and after," the Red Bull racer said, laughing about a need for a detox week. "It's going to be fun," Verstappen concluded.

    Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez was left amazed to learn that a race was going to take place in Vegas. "No way," he exclaimed upon hearing about the announcement. "It's fantastic when you're around people and having a lot of fun.

    Hamilton jokingly said, "It's going to be a pretty awkward event. Knowing that Vegas is a party city, it would be difficult for a racing driver to get on and focus that weekend. There's going to be so much going on."

    "Is this true? It's happening?" asked Ferrari's Sainz after excitedly exclaiming, "Nice!"

    Meanwhile, Scuderia Alphatauri drivers Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda too expressed joy over this announcement. Here's a look at how the F1 drivers reacted upon learning about this massive news.

    After months of negotiations, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali flew from London to Sin City's iconic Strip to make the announcement in what is likely to represent the first one billion-pound deal in the sport's history.

    "This is an incredible moment for F1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US," Domenicali said after the move culminated more than three decades of F1 trying to secure a race in the city.

    CEO Greg Maffei added, "Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip. There is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world, and we cannot wait to be here next year."

    A statement from F1 said the track would "sweep past some of the world's most legendary landmarks, hotels and casinos". F1 said the race would be 50 laps long and that the circuit will have "three main straights and 14 corners, including a high-speed cornering sequence and a single chicane section". 

    The race is being promoted in partnership with some of the major casino and hotel groups in the city, including Caesars Palace, Wynn Las Vegas, MGM and the Venetian.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2022, 1:54 PM IST
